‘Jou ma se p***’ shouts Maurice Paige after comedian jokes about AKA’s murder on stage 

Comedian Maurice Paige recently stormed out of a comedy show in Cape Town after a comedian reportedly made a distasteful joke about AKA’s murder.

According to IOL, the up-and-coming comedian not only made the joke in AKA’s home province but did so on the day of his memorial.

Speaking at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase held at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, the comedian is said to have joked about being from Durban and apologised for the recent negative publicity surrounding his hometown. He followed this up with a joke about the way AKA was killed.

The publication reports that Paige immediately stood up and shouted “Jou ma se p***” at the top of his lungs.

People started to boo the comedian after an awkward silence as Paige stormed out of the theatre and burst into tears.

‘It’s too personal’

Speaking to the publication, he said: “That’s my brother you making these jokes of. The man died last week and it’s his memorial today. Don’t you have respect?”

He told IOL that the entire thing was personal for him.

“I knew Kiernan personally and because he is a coloured Capetonian, I felt this was going too far. I don’t think his joke was appropriate. You don’t make such a joke about anyone. The way he died was vicious and you can’t make a joke about the way he was taken out.

While the actor, who was there to support a friend, admits to being aware that it was a comedy show and jokes will fly, he said that comedians need to know when to make a perfect joke at a perfect time.

“I know comedians want to use what is relevant at that time, but not something about the way AKA was taken out. Man, that’s just too sensitive.”

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (popularly known as AKA) | Picture: Instagram

AKA was murdered in an apparent hit in Durban’s Florida Road on Friday, 10 February 2023. He died along with his long-time friend and former manager, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Their killers are still at large and top investigators have been assigned to the case.

The pair were buried over the weekend.

