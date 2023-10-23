Mbongeni Ngema left impressed by Team Limpopo on Clash of the Choirs SA

Team Vusi Nova, which represents the Western Cape was eliminated in the last episode of the show.

Music legend Mbongeni Ngema was impressed by a choir that did a rendition of his classic hit, Stimela SaseZola, on Clash of the Choirs. Picture: Supplied

Music legends are usually not impressed when people do interpretations of their classic songs, but Mbongeni Ngema was mesmerised by Team Limpopo’s rendition of his classic Stimela Sase Zola on Clash of the Choirs on Sunday.

“So proud of Team Limpopo on Clash of The Choirs, they did justice to my song which has become a national anthem … Stimela Sasezola. South Africa has got talent,” said Ngema on his Instagram while the show was on.

Now in its fourth season, the Mzansi Magic music competition premiered last month after a seven-year absence from TV screens. The show is premised on a team of celebrity choirmasters who each put together a choir to represent each South African province, in the hope of winning R1 million.

Team Limpopo’s choirmaster is Gospel singer Hlengiwe ‘Hle’ Ntombela. The choir did not only perform Stimela Sasezola, but also Hugh Masekela’s Stimela and Liquideep’s BBM, which impressed judges, Zwai Bala and Buhlebendalo.

“Your choir are so pleasant to listen to. Even if they sang a very rough song, we would still hear the sweetness from it,” averred former The Soil singer Buhlebendalo.

Celebrating SA classics

Musical director Zadok challenged the choirmasters and their choirs to an era mashup: bridging together songs from different eras and genres into one cohesive and smart performance. From kwela to kwaito and from gospel to musical jive, it was an episode of memorable showings from the various choirs.

The night’s opener came from Team Khanyisa (Mpumalanga), who mashed up Boom Shaka’s It’s About Time with Zanda Zakuza’s Afrika.

Gospel artist and Judge Dr Tumi said, “The only issue was the pitching of the lead vocalists, but apart from that, well done.”

The judges approved of a number of performances, this as Langa Mavuso’s team (Northern Cape) performed Mafikizolo’s Emlanjeni and Inkabi Zezwe’s Umbayimbayi.

“I never knew Inkabi Zezwe could do Marabi [musical style]. You had me. Thank you for the performance,” said Buhlebendalo.

Last week’s winners, Free State’s Team Zaza, did a rendition of Shwi Nomtekhala’s Ngafa and DJ Maphorisa & Daliwonga’s Izolo. TKZee member Zwai was impressed with their showing.

“That was dynamic and explosive – it had everything. Thank you for taking yourselves seriously,” said Zwai.

