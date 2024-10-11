MEC Matome Chiloane visits Solly Moholo’s family ahead of funeral

The legendary singer will be laid to rest on Saturday, 12 October.

MEC Matome Chiloane joined by members of the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, visited the home of legendary gospel musician Solly Moholo in Soshanguve to express their condolences. Picture: X/@GautengSACR

On Friday, Matome Chiloane, the Gauteng MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, visited the family of the late gospel music legend, Solly Moholo, in Soshanguve to offer his condolences ahead of the singer’s funeral.

Moholo passed away in the morning of Wednesday, 2 October, while in hospital.

READ MORE: Gospel singer Solly Moholo passes away

HAPPENING NOW: MEC @matomekopano joined by the @SportArtsCultur team, is currently visiting the home of legendary gospel musician Solly Moholo in Soshanguve to express condolences. #RIPSollyMoholo pic.twitter.com/HVEMhcwEGO — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) October 11, 2024

Solly Moholo’s funeral details

The funeral service for Solly Moholo will be held on Saturday, 12 October, at 8am at Akasia Hall.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Zandfontein Cemetery in Tshwane.

His memorial service took place on Wednesday at the State Theatre in Pretoria CBD.

ALSO READ: ‘Our beloved gospel icon’: President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Solly Moholo’s family

At the memorial service, Solly Moholo‘s daughter delivered a heartfelt tribute, expressing gratitude to her mother for being there during hard times.

“Thank you to my mother for sticking through with my dad during difficult times, through poverty, illnesses, literally through it all,” she said.

She added: “I saw my mother love my dad, and I want to grow up with that same kind of love. Dad, rest in peace. I tried everything, but it’s God’s will. Thank you for raising me… May God protect you, and I know you are healed. Rest in peace.”

Album release

Moholo’s posthumous album Wubani o zo Pepeza was released on Friday and is available on all digital platforms. This was reportedly one of his final wishes.

“One of his final wishes was that the album be released, and we are making sure his legacy lives forever,” his family shared with News24.

Moholo fell ill while visiting Botswana for a pre-launch of the album and was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

NOW READ: Frozen grief: Lisa Marie Presley kept son’s body on ice in her home for two months