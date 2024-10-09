Over R800k donated following passing of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau

Taylor passed away at the age of 25.

Nearly R1 million has been raised on GoFundMe in memory of 25-year-old TikTok sensation Taylor Rousseau.

The Texas star passed away this past weekend, just weeks after sharing her health struggles with her 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

ALSO READ: ‘It is heartbreaking to see my son judged’: Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, speaks out

‘Wishing to be dead’

In one of her candid TikTok videos, Rousseau opened up about her illness, sharing that there were times when she felt like giving up.

She revealed that she had been ill for a long time and could not find out what was wrong. Though she was recently diagnosed, she did not disclose details about her illness.

“A girl said that I just looked like life has been drained out of me. Honestly, for a time there, that’s true,” she said.

“I feel like I’m fighting for life every day. When I didn’t necessarily know what was wrong with me, I’d be in bed, writhing in pain, just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end. I don’t necessarily feel that way now, but I feel I have to fight, to live, to be here.”

Over R800k raised in memory of Taylor Rousseau

Shortly after the announcement of Rousseau’s passing, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in her honour.

By Wednesday morning, just days after her passing, fans had donated $49,475 (about R871,148) towards the $100,000 (R1,760,785) goal.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I am damaged’ – TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recounts Bolt driver kidnapping ordeal

The funds will help her family cover memorial expenses and honour her legacy.

In a statement shared on the GoFundMe page, the family expressed their gratitude for the love and support.

“Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. At this time, we would appreciate everyone’s respect and privacy for our family.”

The family also mentioned plans to organise a benefit in Rousseau’s memory, adding, “She would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life. More details will be soon to come.”

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie pledges 200 tickets in support of Makhadzi’s show