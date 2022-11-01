Migos rapper, Takeoff, dead at 28

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Reports in the United States have confirmed that a member of the international hip-hop group, Migos, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, has died.

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday when reports suggested the rapper was shot dead during a game of dice in Houston, Texas.

What happened to Takeoff?

It was reported by TMZ that the fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning after cops were called to attend to a man being shot at a bowling alley.

Takeoff was at the bowling alley with fellow band member Quavo. The duo were playing dice when an altercation broke out.

There have been purported witness accounts shared on social media of what occurred before the deadly incident.

It was alleged an unknown man at the bowling alley was rude and aggressive to both stars. Things then escalated, with gunshots coming from both sides.

American media has obtained disturbing images of Takeoff laying in a pool of blood. He was 28 years old.

Hours before the shooting Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo had posted the video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Takeoff and Quavo shared a sneak peek of their new music video for the single Messy on Monday to mark Halloween.

Who are the hip-hop group Migos?

Migos is a hip-hop trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. They have released hits such as Versace, Bad and Boujee and MotorSport.

There have been reports that the trio was looking to split up as they have had success individually over the last few years.

Migos had been making music together for over a decade.

They released their long-awaited fourth album Culture III, the third and final installment of their Culture trilogy in October 2021.

The three have a close bond as they were raised by Quavo’s mother in Georgia and grew up listening to the genre of hip hop music.

Fans reacted with disbelief on Twitter at Takeoff’s death

Takeoff was far too unproblematic for him to die this way. Bro just made music and kept himself to himself. RIP Takeoff ????????️— SP ???????? (@septimusajprime) November 1, 2022

RIP TakeOff this one hit fr ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZX57SAn6FT— BuckShowYo (@BuckShowYo) November 1, 2022

Takeoff from the Migos has Passed Away after being shot & killed over a dice game in Houston ????️???? Rip ???????? pic.twitter.com/qC5fqVQ9XX— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 1, 2022