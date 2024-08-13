Mihlali Ndamase opens up about toxic relationship and abuse in emotional open letter [VIDEO]

Mihlali's open letter comes after her estranged boyfriend released a statement accusing her of abuse...

Award-winning content creator and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase has responded to recent allegations of abuse in her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

In an open letter, she highlighted that she is taking full accountability for her role in what she described as a “toxic dynamic.”

Abuse allegations

The drama unfolded earlier this month when, on 4 August, Ndamase posted photos of her bruised face on her Instagram Stories, tagging Sidambe with the caption: “Thank you, my angel.”

In response, Sidambe released a now-deleted statement in which he accused Ndamase of physical abuse and claimed he acted in self-defence on the night of the incident.

According to Sidambe, Ndamase had made 78 unanswered calls before arriving at his residence, where she allegedly threatened him with a knife.

He said that in an attempt to defend himself, he pushed her away, which resulted in her injuries as she “made contact with a wall.”

He also claimed that his son witnessed the incident and that Ndamase has a history of physically assaulting him, particularly when under the influence of substances.

Leeroy Sidambe statement. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

ALSO READ: Mihlali Ndamase leaks Leeroy’s private number amid break-up drama

Mihlali Ndamase’s open letter

In her open letter, which has since gone viral on social media, Ndamase detailed the abuse she says she suffered in the relationship.

She said it began with verbal and emotional abuse and eventually escalated to physical harm.

She added that the relationship took a toll on her personal life and career, leaving her deeply scarred.

“One can only be quiet for so long after tolerating gaslighting, aggression, emotional abuse, manipulation, obsessive behaviour, and control tactics…

“Such cases can be complex, escalate gradually over time, and are difficult for some to understand, especially if they have no personal experience. However, that does not discredit or invalidate my story as I have lived it.”

Ndamase concluded her letter by asking for respect and privacy as she embarks on a journey of healing.

“Despite the darkness that has clouded my past, I am filled with hope and determination to embark on a journey of healing.

“I’m committed to seeking the support and resources necessary to reclaim my sense of dignity and self-worth. Through my healing journey, I hope to inspire others to speak out, seek help, and break free from any toxic environment,” she concluded.

Ndamase also read the open letter in a video shared online.

Mihlali just posted an open letter about her toxic relationship with Leeroy via YouTube 💀 pic.twitter.com/TgkJmcT2I4 — Diet Coke (@Compaqllow) August 12, 2024

NOW READ: ‘Her enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives,’ Ukhozi FM business manager on Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s passing