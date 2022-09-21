‘Bopha’ hitmakers, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa detained in Zim

Lethabo Malatsi

The Scorpion Kings composers; Kabelo Motha famously known as Kabza De Small and Themba Sekowe aka DJ Maphorisa, were detained in Zimbabwe after a warrant of arrest was issued against the duo on 18 September.

The two were arrested at Holiday Inn Bulawayo, in Zimbabwe.

It was rumoured the duo did not honour their invitation, in April, to perform at an event in Zimbabwe and subsequently failed to refund the Victoria Falls Carnival promoters who had booked them.

Their arrest comes after the South African amapiano DJs performed at another show in Bulawayo over the weekend, which led to the said promoter’s applying for an arrest warrant for Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Kabza De Small, 29, and Maphorisa, 34, were then detained and banned from flying out of Zimbabwe until the matter was resolved.

Kabza & DJ Maphorisa were paid to perform at Vic Falls Carnival a couple of months back. They failed to honour this invitation & later refused to refund the organisers the payed 18 thousand.



This is crazy because locally they require you to play the gig then get paid …. pic.twitter.com/FmwPxG8JGe— Denzel Sambo (@Denzel_Sambo) September 19, 2022

Warrant of arrest

“Now therefore you are required and directed that you take Kabelo Petrus Motha [Kabza] and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe [Maphorisa] of which they are found in Zimbabwe and deliver them to the keeper of the gaol at Bulawayo Prison, together with a copy of this writ, there to be safely kept until they are served with the summons against them issued by the High Court in Bulawayo,” the warrant read.

According to the SowetanLIVE, the Bopha hitmakers were sued more than R300 000 by the Zimbabwean company.

Arrest warrant for amapiano duo in Zim: Amapiano producers and DJs Kabza DeSmall and Maphorisa were app arently issued with a warrant of arrest in Zimbabwe yesterday after allegedly failing to pay promoters their due. https://t.co/xwl7BFFEt3— SA Breaking News (@SABreakingNews) September 19, 2022

Final settlement of the matter

Speaking to the publication, Zimbabwean-based attorney Zibusiso Ncube, who is representing the artists, said after the musicians failed to pitch for the event, Kabza and Maphorisa as well as the carnival organisers agreed to refund R230 000 in a full and final settlement of the matter.

Kabza and Maphorisa were held up at a hotel in Zimbabwe on Monday morning, as the duo and plantiff’s [carnival organisers] lawyers made a deal. However, they were allowed to leave on Monday afternoon and boarded a plane to Johannesburg around 4pm.

#ZcUpdates :According to the Chronicle , The sheriff is at Holiday in Bulawayo to arrest Dj Maphorisa and Kabza for their non-appearance at the Vic Falls Carnival in April this year. The duo has also apparently been banned from flying out of Zimbabwe until the matter is resolved pic.twitter.com/fnR436MgjY— Zim-Celebs (@zimcelebs1) September 19, 2022

