Minnie Dlamini gets dragged for taking up space next to Connie Chiume

What was initially intended to be an uplifting and celebratory moment quickly turned sour after Twitter users weighed in on a recent magazine cover featuring Connie Chiume and Minnie Dlamini.

The pair appeared on the cover of the February 2023 issue of The Plug focusing on ‘generations of film’.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we celebrate the works of the legends who have shaped and contributed positively to the film industry across generations. @ConnieChiume and @MinnieDlamini wear their artistic hearts on their sleeves,” read the tweet accompanying the image of the cover shared by the MultiChoice Group.

The Plug describes itself as an online publication “that provides engrossing content covering music, fashion and other spheres of urban culture”.

“We offer critical think pieces on the current state of Hip Hop and we shape the growing narrative surrounding passionate, creative and expressive individuals in an ever-evolving culture. We pride ourselves on celebrating excellence in culture by profiling rising and established creatives, artists and mavericks who are moving the industry forward,” reads an entry on the publication’s About Us page.

Why Connie and Minnie?

Though many feel as though Connie’s place on the cover needs no explanation, they do have questions about why she had to share a cover with Minnie who is assumed to operate in an entirely different part of the entertainment industry.

“Connie Chiume is the darling of SA film and television. From teaching through the 1976 student uprising in Soweto to taking up a career as an actress, her story is one of working through an era when the creative arts weren’t seen as viable prospects in our country to being celebrated on the international stage,” explained The Plug.

Regarding Minnie Dlamini’s career, the publication highlighted the fact that she now heads up her own production company.

“Her story arch is one of growth in the SA film industry, that has ultimately led to her passing it forward by empowering others through her productions,” added the publication when explaining their intention to tell the stories of two generations of SA film and television.

Tweeps not having it

Despite the explanation, Twitter users were not having it and made sure to let MultiChoice know how they felt about the cover.

“You guys are capping and downplaying Mam Connie’s influence in the film industry. There are plenty of actresses you could have placed next to her other than Minnie. Love her but she’s not an actress or has influence in the film industry,” commented @u_Nombulelo.

“Connie should’ve been ALONE on this cover,” responded @LungzM.

“Why couldn’t you feature Mme Connie with her industry equals like Lilian Dube, Thembi Mtshali-Jones, Nandi Nyembe? No disrespect to Minnie but she’s not earned the ‘legend status’. What exactly has she done? Don’t disrespect the film and television industry, please,” said @VusiHGumbi.

