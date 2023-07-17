‘Emotional blackmail’ − mixed reactions to Lady Zamar’s Twitter meltdown

Lady Zamar sparked mixed reactions on Twitter after her lengthy post opening up about social media hate.
The Collide hitmaker has been receiving backlash on social media since losing a court case against her ex-boyfriend Jabulani Hadebe, also known as Sjava.
In 2017, Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against Sjava at a police station in Limpopo. The case was later passed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020.
According to Sowetan, NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the state declined to prosecute the case because there was “no concrete evidence” to arrest Sjava and charge him with rape.
ALSO READ: ‘Do better,’ Lady Zamar tells women on her 28th birthday
Lady Zamar’s Twitter meltdown
Taking to Twitter yesterday, Lady Zamar said she could not understand why netizens hate her so much.
“Why do you guys hate me so much? How have I become such an easy target for you guys? You guys don’t know me or my full story, and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time. You guys have no idea how you break a person.”
She said people have commented on her posts and said “vile and evil’ things, adding that she can not move on from assumptions about what happened to her.
“How am I supposed to exist in this space… When can I just be me and not have to either explain or apologise? I can’t just tweet, and I can’t just voice my opinions about anything, especially relationships. Please help me out here. Can I move on or should I keep on apologising for trying my absolute best to move on.”
“Do you want me to kill myself”
In her lengthy tweet, she also mentioned that she has tried to tell her truth, but people refuse to hear it.
“When I try to move on, you guys attack me. Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to die, be murdered, or go to jail to make you guys happy?
“You guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me? Please tell me,” Lady Zamar tweeted.
Tweeps have since reacted to Lady Zamar’s post and here are a few reactions.
NOW READ: John Robbie to host History channel’s two new shows which champion storytelling