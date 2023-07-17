‘Emotional blackmail’ − mixed reactions to Lady Zamar’s Twitter meltdown

By Lineo Lesemane

Lady Zamar sparked mixed reactions on Twitter after her lengthy post opening up about social media hate.

The Collide hitmaker has been receiving backlash on social media since losing a court case against her ex-boyfriend Jabulani Hadebe, also known as Sjava.

In 2017, Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against Sjava at a police station in Limpopo. The case was later passed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020.

According to Sowetan, NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the state declined to prosecute the case because there was “no concrete evidence” to arrest Sjava and charge him with rape.

Lady Zamar’s Twitter meltdown

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Lady Zamar said she could not understand why netizens hate her so much.

“Why do you guys hate me so much? How have I become such an easy target for you guys? You guys don’t know me or my full story, and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time. You guys have no idea how you break a person.”

She said people have commented on her posts and said “vile and evil’ things, adding that she can not move on from assumptions about what happened to her.

“How am I supposed to exist in this space… When can I just be me and not have to either explain or apologise? I can’t just tweet, and I can’t just voice my opinions about anything, especially relationships. Please help me out here. Can I move on or should I keep on apologising for trying my absolute best to move on.”

“Do you want me to kill myself”

In her lengthy tweet, she also mentioned that she has tried to tell her truth, but people refuse to hear it.

“When I try to move on, you guys attack me. Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to die, be murdered, or go to jail to make you guys happy?

“You guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me? Please tell me,” Lady Zamar tweeted.

Tweeps have since reacted to Lady Zamar’s post and here are a few reactions.

Remember that our brother Sjava is a bread winner at home



The brother almost lost everything and gone to depression because of being falsely accused



Why now must we be emotionally blackmailed by Lady Zamar because her mission failed



Ngeeeke!!!!— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 17, 2023

Lady zamars fans are not harassing Sjava



Sjava fans are harassing lady zamar



Fans are an extension of energy.



I will leave it there.— NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) July 17, 2023

Lady Zamar & Sjava scandal is proof that men are at mercy of the women we have dated. If they wanna put us behind bars they can wake up any day and open rape case, it does not matter which year you slept with her. If she changes her mind & think it was rape, you are going to jail— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 17, 2023

Guys on a serious note, we need to forgive Lady Zamar. She can't be kept on hold for so long when the other one has moved on not only with his life but career as well. Its so sad. We cant continue like this on another human being. 💔— Mzwanele Mditshwa (@Mditshwer) July 16, 2023

