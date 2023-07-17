Clement Maosa rubbishes suicide attempt reports

By Lineo Lesemane

Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa took to Facebook to pour cold water on suicide attempt reports.

A few online blogs claimed that the actor had attempted to end his life.

Sharing screenshots on Facebook, Clement said he has been receiving calls and messages because of the false reports.

He added: “I don’t like entertaining nonsense, but mental illness is a very sensitive issue that mustn’t be joked about. People are going through a lot, and we should be sensitive.”

He also shared that all is well in his life, and he is grateful to God for the blessings he has been given. He urged people to stop believing everything they read online.

“I’ve never been this happy in my life, all is going well, and I’m grateful. God has been good to me… I’m living my dream, and I am the happiest. Stop believing everything you read here on Facebook!”

Clement Maosa defends new Tbose

Viewers are also still warming up to the new Tbose on Skeem Saam. Many have pointed out how different Hungani Ndlovu portrays the character compared to Cornet Mamabolo.

A few weeks ago, the former Scandal star, Hungani Ndlovu, announced that he has joined Skeem Saam as the new Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla.

Since his appearance on the show, there have been mixed reactions on social media. Taking to Twitter a few days ago, his co-star Clement Maosa said Tbose is now different because he spent plenty of time overseas.

Speaking to Power FM about how he managed to blend into the Sepedi speaking show [Skeem Saam], Hungani said coming from a Tsonga family, he was taught to accommodate other people’s languages.

“I grew up in Polokwane, so Sepedi is not a foreign language to me, but coming to Joburg, you have Tswana and Sotho people, so it becomes a mixed masala of stuff. So, I had to get to the point where I am relearning my Sepedi.”

He said there have been moments on set where he has been corrected. He explained: “I would say a word, and they would call cut and say no, that’s actually Tswana. So it is things like that where I had to resharpen my Sepedi, but it’s not a foreign language to me.”

