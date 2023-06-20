‘Do better,’ Lady Zamar tells women on her 28th birthday

By Lineo Lesemane

On Monday Lady Zamar celebrated her 28th birthday. Not only did she post cute snaps and a video on her social media pages, giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day, but she also had a message for women on choosing a man, which ruffled some feathers.

She said God has blessed her with so much love and beauty in her life, adding that she plans to live, learn and grow in a large way.

Zamar also sent a special shout-out to her man and everyone that has supported her.

“I am going to discover more of my dreams, be brave and take one step at a time each week towards turning my life into the life I’ve dreamed about. I am good enough.

“Shout out to all my friends, my handsome man, and a special shout out to my family for being the best support system a child could ask for,” she wrote.

Lady Zamar’s relationship advice

Lady Zamar shared her relationship tips on Twitter, advising women to do better. Her post has since received mixed reactions as some people said she is the last person to share relationship advice.

She said ladies tend to settle and date men that are lower than their standards while men, on the other hand, date according to how they see themselves.

“They usually decide to get married to men who love them and treat them well even though that man is below their standards in many important and significant ways. Thus, when a man cheats who is substandard, it’s so much more insulting and hurtful, and a lot of women will stay in such relationships because by being with that below-average man they tend to lose sight of their true sense of self, worth, and value, be it social or otherwise.”

Zamar said when a woman raises her standards, she stops giving trashy, broken men a chance toaccess her body, and this “exponentially lowers her body count that our generation is obsessing over”.

“My advice to women is to date and marry as men do… keep your standards high and don’t listen when people (other men vying for a chance with you) tell you that you’ll never find someone like that because trust me, you will, and as easily as they do.”

men date according to how they see themselves… this is why they hardly ever settle for just any woman who loves them no matter how sexy or beautiful.



however, women tend to settle and date lower than they see themselves, usually deciding to get married to men who love them and…— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) June 19, 2023

