Monaco royals were in Sun City during the fire outbreak

Monaco royals were reportedly in Sun City during a fire outbreak at Canabas Hotel on Saturday, 16 September.

While no injuries were reported, the fire gutted most parts of Sun City, and as a result, Manyane Resort remains closed until further notice.

A big thank you to Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco 🇲🇨 for graciously hosting me at Sun City. The waterbike challenge was undoubtedly tough, but the underlying worthy cause and philanthropy behind it is what truly drives me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G7P82hCm0O — Kevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) September 16, 2023

According to O FM, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, hosted the inaugural Water Bike Challenge for Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA) in Sun City on Saturday.

The Water Bike Challenge raises awareness about water safety.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, CEO of the Foundation’s arm in South Africa, Chantell Wittstock, said they were happy to have the challenge back in SA. It was previously held in Monaco.

“We are also deeply honoured His and Her Serene Highnesses, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, will attend the event, supporting the Foundation’s cause,” Wittstock said as quoted by O FM.

Sun City fire to be investigated

Yesterday, eNCA reported the North West Economic Development MEC Tsotso Tlhapi said they are working with Cabanas Hotel management and Manyane Resort to investigate the fire.

Sun City general manager Brett Hoppe told IOL investigations are underway. He said: “At this stage, we do not know what the source of the fire was but will be undertaking a thorough investigation.

“Food and beverage staff noticed a small fire, which they put out, but it had already spread through the extraction ventilation to the reception area and offices.

“Nobody was injured, and guest accommodation is unaffected, but arrangements are being made for Cabanas guests to use the nearby Sun City hotel’s dining area.”

Sun City Cabanas Hotel is on fire. pic.twitter.com/djvhlp2yE0 — Rapula Mancai (@rapsphotos18) September 16, 2023

