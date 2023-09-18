Hot or not? Detailed look at SA’s weather forecast for 19 Sept

The SA Weather Service (Saws) published the latest weather forecast, warning the public of what to expect on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023.

From yellow weather warnings to extreme fire risks, here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 19 September

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for hazardous waves along Cape Point to Struisbaai, advising small vessels and personal watercraft to proceed with caution.

Conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Saws warns of elevated risks for extreme fire conditions in various parts of the country.

Areas under alert include:

Northern Cape,

the North West province, Free State, and

parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from your province tomorrow.

Gauteng:

A partly cloudy and warm day is expected in Gauteng, with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

The UVB sunburn index is predicted to be Very High.

Mpumalanga:

The weather will be pleasant and warm, although hot in the lowveld.

Partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon thunderstorms are anticipated in the western parts of the province.

Limpopo:

Residents in Limpopo can expect a mostly fine and warm day, with temperatures rising to very hot levels in some southern areas.

The afternoon may bring isolated thundershowers in the south of the province.

North West Province:

The day will be generally fine and warm in the North West Province.

Occasional cloud cover and isolated afternoon rain and thunderstorms are expected as well.

Free State:

Mostly sunny and warm weather for most of the day, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Isolated showers can be expected in the extreme southern parts of the province.

Northern Cape:

A fine day in the central regions with partly cloudy conditions and isolated afternoon showers in the east.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted for the west, with morning fog patches along the coast.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and mild conditions are expected across the Western Cape.

The evening may see isolated showers in the southwest. Morning fog patches are anticipated along the coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior parts of the province.

Partly cloudy and warm (but slightly cooler) conditions are expected along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and warm, cooler near the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in the interior will be followed by partly cloudy and warm weather.

Hot conditions are expected in the west, along with isolated afternoon showers.