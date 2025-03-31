MultiChoice responds to Angel Zuma’s allegations of mistreatment on ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’

Angel Zuma portrayed the character of Nomkhosi on Umkhokha: The Curse.

MultiChoice has responded to allegations made by former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Angel Zuma, who claims she was mistreated after resigning from the show.

The telenovela, which concluded production in October last year, aired on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on weekdays at 8.30pm, with Zuma portraying the character of Nomkhosi.

In a series of YouTube videos, Zuma opened up about her experience on the show, describing how it ended in tears.

Speaking about her departure, she revealed that she had received an opportunity to audition for The Lion King and eventually secured the role, which required her to relocate to Toronto, Canada, in September 2024.

She alleged that the mistreatment began after she handed in her resignation.

“When I say it ended in tears, I mean it ended in tears. I didn’t think some people would ever change on me like that, and by people, I do not mean the cast and crew members—it’s the other people up there,” she said.

Zuma, who joined the show in its first season, described her departure as a painful experience.

“It was horrible. I had the worst experience leaving. I have never cried so much in my life—I was hurt, disappointed, and felt betrayed,” she added.

She further alleged that certain individuals tried to sabotage her new opportunity.

“I remember being told they would make sure I ended up in Inanda (her hometown in KwaZulu-Natal). If I thought I was a big superstar, they would end my career because they made me, and they owned me,” she said.

MultiChoice’s response

In a statement sent to The Citizen, MultiChoice acknowledged the concerns raised regarding the production of Umkhokha: The Curse.

“We take the well-being of our productions’ cast and crew with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to fostering a safe and supportive working environment.

“To this end, MultiChoice actively encourages all cast and crew members to report any incidents or concerns as soon as they arise, facilitating prompt and appropriate intervention.”

The entertainment company added that since production had already ended, resolving past issues comprehensively was challenging.

“However, MultiChoice remains dedicated to ensuring that all production personnel feel empowered to address any issues that may affect their well-being.”

