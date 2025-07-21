‘My heart is full’: Itumeleng Khune and his family enjoy beach getaway

Khune’s wife shared cute beach moments on social media, offering fans a glimpse of their quality time together with their two daughters.

Soccer legend Itumeleng Khune and his family at the beach. Picture: Instagram/@ laaylaymak

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, are soaking up the sun on a family getaway.

Sphelele shared photos and videos of the couple and their children enjoying time at the beach.

“God is great. My heart is full,” she captioned the post, keeping the location of their vacation private.

Over half a decade of bliss

Khune and Sphelele have been married for more than five years, with Khune reportedly paying lobola in 2019.

In 2022, they celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony.

The pair have two daughters together: their firstborn, Amogelang Zenande, and their second daughter, Lesedi Zenande.

Last month, Sphelele penned a heartfelt message to Khune in celebration of his birthday.

“I love and appreciate the fact that we have to navigate this crazy thing called life together and our little bears. We love you wholeheartedly and cannot wait to spend a million more birthdays together,” she wrote.

