‘I’m an action woman — meetings will bore me’: Gcina Mhlophe urges action at National Dialogue

Mhlophe is among those invited to the National Dialogue by President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside Dr John Kani and Mia Le Roux.

Gcina Mhlophe says she’s honoured by the invitation to the National Dialogue but emphasised the importance of getting work done. Picture: Bonginkosi Tiwane

“I’m an action woman. Meetings are going to bore me after a while, I ask that we please work,” respected author Gcina Mhlophe, told The Citizen.

The storyteller is among those who were invited to the National Dialogue by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president announced the appointment of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to guide and champion the National Dialogue, and Mhlophe is among those invited.

The EPG comprises prominent individuals in society who have a proven commitment to advancing social cohesion and nation-building.

The selected individuals are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour in public life, according to the government.

In the art and creative space, the president invited playwright and director Dr John Kani and reigning Miss SA, Mia Le Roux.

Gcina Mhlophe humbled by invite to National Dialogue

Mhlophe said she was humbled by the president’s invitation to the National Dialogue.

“I mean, who would have thought the president would think of me? We are at the bottom of the food chain when you think of how storytelling is undervalued. We are celebrated more in other countries than we are celebrated in South Africa,” shared the renowned storyteller.

Opinion on the National Dialogue is as divided as the country’s election results last year.

While some have seen it as an opportunity for South Africans to air their grievances about the country’s progress or the lack thereof over the last 30 years, others view it as a waste of state funds by the government.

“People need stories. You can’t make movies without stories, you can’t make music without stories-especially if you want to make music that’s gonna become a classic.”

Mhlophe says she is impressed by the diversity of the people invited to the National Dialogue.

“It was so diverse, the types of people that were elected to be part of this dialogue. Now we’re having conversations. Thank you for being selected, but what are we gonna do.”

Miss Mia le Roux said her participation in the National Dialogue is to ensure that the process is credible and to serve as a voice for the voiceless, advocating for those who often go unheard.

“I’m here to ensure that there is credibility to the process. We all are here to drive that credibility and to ensure that this will be a success,” said Le Roux.

Dr Kani said his excitement about the dialogue stems from the opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey since the dawn of democracy in 1994, particularly in terms of citizen reflection.

“Maybe even speak to ourselves in our communities and say ‘what can I do to improve the situation, to improve the lives of our people…what are my responsibilities in dealing with crime in my street’,” said the actor.

Kani highlighted other social ills the country faces, urging South Africans to reflect on their contributions to the country’s welfare.

“’Are you aware?’ I’m asking myself, I’m not saying what the government is doing. I’m asking myself what am I doing. This then, for me, give us that push.”

Awards honour a legend

Mhlophe spoke to The Citizen at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KwaZulu-Natal film and TV awards over the weekend.

“They are named after an amazing man, Simon Mahunu Sabela. Many young people when they hear they’re nominated for this award, they don’t know who on earth was Simon Mahunu Sabela.

Sabela is South Africa’s first black film director. He directed films like Ikati Elimnyama, a renowned South African comedy film, and Ngaka, which starred Somizi Mhlongo’s father, Ndaba Mhlongo.

“So it forces us to keep on saying his name, remembering who he was and feeling that we are going forward with that legacy they started with Cynthia Shange, Ndaba Mhlongo…all those big names let’s celebrate talent,” she said.

