Trending: We’re getting hooked on padel

Padel’s fun, it’s social and it’s exercise with a purpose.

Yet as recently as three years ago, getting a game of padel was not easy, because there were few courts and even fewer players. It’s a bit different now, with courts and clubs springing up in every neighbourhood and more people getting into the culture of it all.

There are around 80 Padel clubs in Gauteng now.

“It is addictive because it is easy,” said Shane McLaren, co-founder of Padel Active in Boksburg. “You do not need to be athletic to have fun. It is outside, it is social, and you are never too far away from the ball.”

The appeal, he said, goes far beyond the game itself. “You do not just play, you hang out. You grab a coffee, the kids run around, there is a braai going on or a game on the big screen,” said McLaren. “It is become part of people’s lifestyle. We’ve got families, teens, pensioners, all in the mix.”

It’s a lifestyle game

Unlike tennis or squash, which can be intimidating to newcomers, padel is accessible from the get-go. The racquets are lightweight and the rules simple, Mclaren said.

The court is enclosed, so there is less chasing and more action.

Marci De Oliviera, his partner in Padel Active, said it is the kind of sport where you can get stuck in without needing a decade of coaching behind you.

“It is rare to find a sport where a grandfather can play with his teenage grandkids and still keep up,” he said.

Shane McLaren and Marco De Oliviera of Padel Active in Boksburg. Picture Supplied

The pair launched Padel Active with three courts two years ago. Now, they have five, a pickleball court, a kids’ play area, a coffee shop and more development in the works, including a covered facility.

Prayer rooms and physio services are also being planned to meet the needs of a diverse, active community.

And while gear and court costs are not insignificant, around R2,000 for a starter racquet and R400 to R600 an hour for court rental, McLaren said it is more affordable than it seems.

“You split that between four people, hire a request for R50 if you do not have one, and you are looking at R150 for an hour of sunshine, sweat, and laughs,” he said.

“That is cheaper than going to the movies. And you are not sitting still with popcorn. You are moving. You are getting your cardio in without realising.”

It’s about fun and socials

Padel, De Oliviera said, is not tied to the kind of club culture where members stick to a single place.

Players are nomadic, moving between clubs for different atmospheres, matchups, and post-game pizza options. “It is like choosing where to eat,” said McLaren. “Same sport, different vibe.”

McLaren, once a keen squash player, stumbled onto padel through a YouTube video.

At the time, there were only two courts in Joburg. He would battle to find opponents, twisting the arms of squash mates to encourage them to give it a try. It was during his time working at an international school in Angola that he encountered the sport in real life.

“There was a coach giving lessons in a shopping centre,” he said. “I joined a game and picked it up quickly. It just made sense for South Africa. When I came back, I started looking for sites.”

As the sport keeps growing, McLaren said, “We do not want to commercialise the sport in a way that loses the fun,” said McLaren. “But we do want more people to discover it. There is space for everyone.”

