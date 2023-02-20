Nadia Nakai finally opens up about AKA’s death in emotional tribute post

Xanet Scheepers

Nine days after Kiernan ‘AKA’ Jarryd Forbes was gunned down outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida road, his girlfriend, rapper Nadia Nakai broke her silence.

Nadia and AKA were together for more than a year before his brutal murder.

In a 2022 interview with Sowetan, Nadia said her and AKA were friends for several years before their relationship took a romantic turn. She also spoke about what a great father he was to his daughter Kairo Forbes and revealed that she would like to have his babies someday.

Nadia Nakai pays tribute to AKA

This dream has been shattered, and the Bragga rapper took to her Instagram account on Sunday to express her sadness at having lost her partner.

Along with the touching tribute, Nadia also shared several video clips of her and AKA looking very in love, as well as some video clips of Kairo visiting them and one of the later rapper dancing with his mother next to the swimming pool.

“My heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me.

I find it hard to breath let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!

“I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans. There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me.

“I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t.



Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you,” she wrote.

AKA laid to rest

The late rapper was buried in a private funeral ceremony at Heroes Acre, West Park Cemetry in Johannesburg on Saturday.

