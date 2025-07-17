Real Housewives Beverly Steyn sets the record straight on her friendship with Nonku Williams and other drama

Real Housewives of Cape Town star Beverly Steyn has broken her silence after her name was unexpectedly dropped during the explosive Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 reunion.

Speaking to the Citizen, Beverly addresses her friendship with Nonku Williams and the’ accusations’ tossed around by Jojo Robinson.

Shocked and blindsided

Viewers were taken aback when Jojo Robinson suggested during The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) reunion that Beverly may have influenced Nonku’s behaviour this season, contributing to the breakdown of their on-screen friendship.

But Beverly, who was never part of the Durban franchise, says the mention of her name came as a complete shock.

“I was shocked to hear and see what played out on the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban,” Beverly says. “I am heartbroken about the way I was portrayed, in a matter I had no involvement in.”

The businesswoman and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa star was not featured on RHOD at all this season, but suddenly found herself in the crossfire.

“Nonku is a grown, intelligent woman”

Beverly firmly rejected any suggestion that she is “in Nonku’s ear,” calling the implication insulting to her friend.

“Furthermore, the notion that anyone is in Nonku’s ear implies that she is influenced by other people and can’t make decisions about HER life,” Beverly says pointedly. “She is a grown, intelligent woman, and we are all adults.”

The Cape Town resident went on to express her sadness over being painted as a behind-the-scenes manipulator.

“I am quietly living my happy life in Cape Town and am not even part of the Durban show,” she adds. “Yet, I feel unjustly accused of causing a rift in a friendship during a show I wasn’t part of, which has been deeply hurtful to me.”

Jojo’s block-and-delete move

Beverly also revealed that, following the filming of the reunion, Jojo Robinson blocked both her and Nonku on Instagram a move that left her reeling.

“Jojo blocked both Nonku and me on Instagram, leaving me confused and hurt,” Beverly says.

“From my understanding, we have completely different relationships with Nonku, and it is not entirely based on our shared faith, but life experiences as well. We help each other to navigate life and provide wisdom where necessary and, of course, to pray with each other about various things.”

“It’s absurd to dictate her friendships”

As for claims that she had a hand in steering Nonku away from other cast members, Beverly dismissed them as “absurd.”

“I have other friends outside of our relationship,” she said, “and therefore it would be absurd to dictate who she can be friends with. I don’t have any business giving my opinion about her other friendships.”

The Cape Town-based star reminded fans that her relationship with Nonku began on more neutral ground, during filming of Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa in Jamaica. “I met Nonku on the Ultimate Girls Trip in Jamaica, and our friendship grew from there,” she explains.

Respect, growth, and compassion

More than anything, Beverly hopes the current drama doesn’t overshadow Nonku’s personal journey.

“Nonku has grown and matured as a person. She deserves respect, especially as no one truly knows what she has been dealing with in her private life,” she says with heartfelt sincerity.

And in true Beverly Steyn style, she ends on a note of grace.

“I hope we can all find a way to resolve this with understanding and compassion.”