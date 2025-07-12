Exclusive: ‘RHODurban’ stars reveal secrets behind their stunning reunion looks

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion aired over the past two Fridays on Showmax.

Following the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 (RHODurban), we caught up with the stars to bring you the inside scoop on their reunion looks — who styled them and the inspiration behind their dazzling outfits.

The RHODurban Season 5 reunion gave viewers answers and plenty of drama, from the unresolved tension between friends of the show, Precious and Minnie Ntuli, to the cheating allegations Fafa’s husband made on camera, and the disappointing absence of the show’s original cast member, Nonku Williams.

The reunion was not only a hotbed of drama but also a dazzling display of style. Each star looked stunning with carefully curated looks interpreting the theme of Silver.

RHODurban season 5 reunion glam

Jojo Robinson was dressed by Che Couture. She told The Citizen: “My look was inspired by a housewife favourite — diamonds. I always dress in what I feel comfortable in.”

Twins Andile and Ayanda Mthembu showcased their own brand, Styled.za, in collaboration with LadyJ Bridal Boutique.

“When we learned the theme was Silver, our thoughts instantly turned to diamonds because nothing embodies elegance and brilliance quite like they do.

“We wanted Ayanda to shimmer and shine, just like the radiant diamond she truly is,” Andile said.

Ayanda described her style as “bold, creative and colourful.”

Lo Sithole was styled by young designer Ntsike Ensembled.

“I wanted a look that makes me feel powerful, feminine and unapologetically me.

“This is a celebration of confidence. I was myself throughout the whole season, and when invited to an event, I made sure to stick to the theme, but with my style that suits my physique,” she said.

Sorisha Naidoo wore a futuristic ensemble by the talented team at 18th Victorian.

“The look was inspired by an avatar garden and the future of fashion — robotics, movement and high-tech couture,” Sorisha explained.

“It featured dynamic, moving elements that pushed the boundaries of traditional red carpet style. Our aim was to showcase South African design as bold, futuristic and globally competitive.”

Working with 18th Victorian over the years, Sorisha said the designers understand her personality, what accentuates her features, and what reflects her spirit.

“They always manage to strike that perfect balance between strength and softness. I’m grateful for the way they continue to experiment and elevate our local fashion to international standards. And I must say, it’s always a joy to wear their creations — they allow me to embody the artistry they pour into each design.”

