‘Unlocked’: Rugby star Eben Etzebeth launches first book

The book promises an intimate look into Etzebeth's life.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has announced the release of his debut book, Unlocked.

The book tells the story of Etzebeth’s life, from growing up in Goodwood in the Western Cape to his rise in rugby.

In a recent Instagram post, Etzebeth shared that the book will be available in October this year.

“Over the past few months, I’ve taken time to reflect on my journey — the highs, the lows, the lessons, the people, and the moments that have shaped me on and off the field,” he wrote.

The book also explores Etzebeth’s challenges, aspirations, and what it truly took to wear the green and gold jersey.

He described the book as a tribute to those who have supported him throughout his career.

“Unlocked tells my story — from growing up in Goodwood to my aspirations, the challenges I’ve faced, and what it really took to wear the green and gold. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me — this one is for you,” he added.

ALSO READ: Six decades of Porsche at Kyalami celebrated with new book

The book is available for pre-order

While not yet on shelves, Etzebeth said the book is available for pre-order through Takealot, Exclusive Books, Wordsworth, Loot, Readers Warehouse, and other major South African retailers.

“It is also available internationally through Amazon UK, Waterstones, and other outlets.”

NOW READ: ‘End of an era’: Shalate Sekhabi exits House of Zwide