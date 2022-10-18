PICS: Inside DiepCity’s Nozuko Ntshangase’s 30th Birthday Party

Lethabo Malatsi

South African actress Nozuko Ntshangase has reached her third decade and celebrated it with an intimate gathering with industry friends and family.

Ntshangase who stars as ‘Nox’ Jele in the Mzansi Magic telenovela DiepCity took to her Instagram to share pictures of her surprise party thrown by friends, including Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane, amongst others.

‘I’m starting a new life’

Nox, in a lengthy caption, said – “I’m starting a new life” and subsequently said her friends cited the “shift happens literally on the day of your 30th birthday”.

With one of her friends instructing her to say goodbye to her fears, the award-winning actress said she’s learning to be bold and to intentionally apply herself to what she wants to create as well as experience.

“I love being innovative and spontaneous. It costs me, but I enjoy it so much. I don’t even think I know life, apart from that. Growth is my foundation,” the former Scandal! actress wrote.

‘I’m grateful for the sisterhood’

She further expressed gratitude towards her “sisterhood” with the likes of Nomvelo Makhanya, and DiepCity co-stars Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Zikhona Bali and Kgaogelo Monama.

“Natasha Thahane, what a star! What a Godly being, my heart smiles at you [and] you are the girl you think you are. I love it [and] I love growing with you. @nompumelelo_vilakazi everything I say to you is from my heart. You know our conversations. Your story is special. That’s where your money is at. Embrace it.

Nozuko and friends. Picture: Instagram

“@zikhona_bali, I’ll meet you in New York babe. On top of that you are brilliant [and] I love you. @_mvelomakhanya and @khanyi_c_zwane you know my heart, vision and intention. Let’s make the best of this life. It’s not easy but come on what does easy mean? let’s just make the best of our experiences,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, last week on Nozuko’s birthday, Kgaogelo shared a heartfelt message on Nox’s birthday.

“[I’m] still in disbelief that I get to share most of my days with a human like you. There’s a lot to say about your spirit and how it has impacted my life. I love you from the depth of my heart [and] thank you for all the teachings and those deep futuristic conversations that you embrace me with. Thank you for giving with my energy. Thank you for raising my frequency of my vibrations to where we are going, you are indeed a blessing,” Kgaogelo wrote.

