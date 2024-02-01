Sony Introduces new SRS-XV500 party speaker

With 25 hours of playback, you can party louder and longer with Sony’s new speaker. Photo: Sony

Bluetooth speakers are all the rage and Sony has come to party with the debut of the SRS-XV500, a plug for party lovers and those who like hosting gatherings and have karaoke contests

With 25 hours of playback, you can party louder and longer with a long-lasting battery that beats any stage of load shedding.

The speaker has two X-Balanced Speaker Units which deliver strong, powerful bass with minimal distortion as well as two tweeters that provide clear vocals and an expanded sound field. If you have a good singing voice, it also has a has port for a karaoke.

Features

After being fully charged, the SRS-XV500 will offer up to 25 hours of playback. Plus, quick charging of 10 minutes lasts for up to 2.5 hours of playing time..

It also has an IPX4 water resistant rating, so you can use it outside with confidence, even if a few raindrops fall.

In addition to delivering musically, the SRS-XV500 also helps create a party atmosphere thanks to its ambient light feature. Whether you want to use the speaker for daily use or for party use, you can customise the illumination by the Fiestable mobile app.

The new SRS-XV500 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony | Music Center, you can select playlists, change lighting patterns and sound modes all from the dance floor.

Environment in mind

Sony said their products are designed not only to offer outstanding sound quality, but also to be kind to the environment.

“Recycled plastic originally developed for Sony is partially used for the body of the SRS-XV500. This reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.”

Availability

The new SRS-XV500 will be available in South Africa from the 11th of April 2024, for R11,999.

