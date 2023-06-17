WATCH: Ayanda Ncwane vacaying in Qatar

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Media personality Ayanda Ncwane shared pictures on Instagram, showing her fans how much fun she’s having in Doha, Qatar.

Ayanda Ncwane was married to popular Gospel artist Sfiso Ncwane, who passed away on 5 December 2016, at the age of 37 due to kidney problems.

She also appeared on the second season of The Real Housewives of Durban in 2022.

Not leaving her fans behind, Ayanda posted photos of her enjoying her time outside of the country.

Ayanda Ncwane. Picture: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

Ayanda Ncwane. Picture: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

Ayanda Ncwane. Picture: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

ALSO READ: New Riky Rick song generated by AI to be released on Youth Day

Vacation blues

With a zest for life, Ayanda captured the essence of joy by sharing a captivating video of her destination in Qatar.

Ayanda Ncwane. Video: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

While Ayanda enjoyed her time in Qatar, she also wanted to remind us of her beauty.

She shared a video of herself rocking a grey outift, looking absolutely stunning.

Ayanda Ncwane. Video: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

Ayanda Ncwane. Video: Instagram@AyandaNcwane

ALSO READ: ‘Comedy gold’: New season of Safta winning Black Tax starting soon

Ayanda Ncwane’s Youtube channel

Following a notable absence from social media and television screens, Ayanda has recently introduced her own YouTube channel called The Light Has Come.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Ayanda, talked about a moment when she faced death. This experience led her to accept what she believes is her calling from God.

Sharing a personal account of a close encounter with death, Ayanda narrates her story, describing the events of that fateful day.

“On the 19th of April 2023, I found myself in hospital. Early hours of that day, it was 2am, I had an encounter in the spirit realm – a giant being came over towards my bed. It pressed me and whispered in my ears, ‘I’m going to collect your soul, you’re dying today.

“And the spirit kept saying, we’re here to fetch you. You’re dying today,” explained Ayanda.

Continuing to reflect on her experience, Ayanda emphasised that the feeling of what she was going through is indescribable.

Additionally, she shared how she witnessed herself standing beside her own body, leading her to face reality.

“I started praying praying, commanding my life back. I didn’t want to surrender. Something in me kept fighting, I can’t leave my children.

“Then I heard a voice saying, ‘Ayanda come back to life, your assignment here on Earth is not done. You will live to fulfil the assignment and the mandate I have brought you into this world to do’,” further elaborated Ayanda.

“The next thing I jerked back to life. I woke up and the nurses were like, ‘Ayanda you’re not dead‘,

“I was so scared. Coming face-to-face with death made me so vulnerable, and broke me,” added Ayanda.

NOW READ: Q&A with Langa Mavuso as White Star urges South Africans to keep the beat alive