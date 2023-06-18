WATCH: Love is in the air for Moshe Ndiki as his new love burns bright

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

TV personality Moshe Ndiki wasted no time and found himself a new romantic partner.

The You Promised To Marry Me presenter is proudly showcasing his new bae Mzi N.

This comes a year after Moshe’s challenging breakup with his ex-husband, Phelo Bala.

Moshe excitedly posted a video on Instagram, bringing joy to his fans as he shared a romantic candlelight surprise arranged by his partner.

Love is in the air

Moshe is undoubtedly someone who believes in love and does not dwell on the past.

In a 2022 interview with Isolezwe after his divorce from Phelo Bala, Moshe said he did not plan on being alone forever.

He expressed his openness to finding a new soulmate and it seems that he has found one sooner than expected.

He posted pictures on Instagram showcasing his deep love and affection for his partner and their greatest moments together.

Moshe Ndkiki and his bae. Picture: Instagram@MosheNdiki

Family celebrations

Moshe continues to maintain a strong connection with his partner, even during family celebrations.

Their commitment and dedication to each other indicate a serious and promising relationship for the future.

Moshe took the opportunity to share special moments with his fans by posting a picture of him celebrating his aunt’s birthday alongside his partner. In his post, he expressed his genuine love for family and for his partner.

“Celebrating my dabsie Birthday @speechmasukude lonto meeting the family tour mntakabawo.

“Jokes aside, anyone that knows me knows I love family, I love the love of family, I love the kindness of family, the care of family.

“Sometimes family is not the people you’re related to by blood but people that show you all of these in your life. Kumandi Uthandwa, kumandi uthanda, let’s share it, let’s be it, always.

“PS: I love you mntu wam, thank you for your kindness and that of your family as well. I love you (ungenaphi kule peice but andizongakufaki), he wrote on Instagram.

Moshe Ndiki alongside his aunt and his bae. Picture: Instagram@MosheNdiki

