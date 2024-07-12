‘We are the champions, no matter what happens in Durban Test,’ says Boks’ Stick

'Plus-minus 60 million South Africans know who the best team in the world is.'

RG Snyman passes the ball during a Springbok training session ahead of the second Test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

A huge debate has been raging over the past year about who the best rugby team in the world is, with northern fans and pundits claiming Ireland are tops, while South Africans and many in the south back the Springboks.

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, however, firmly believes that the World Cup is the best yardstick to decide who the best team in the world is, and for that reason it is the Boks that will hold that mantle for the coming four years.

With the second Test against Ireland at Kings Park on Saturday being the final one of the series, at worst the Boks will walk away with a drawn series, but they could put any doubt to bed with a second win, following their victory at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.

‘Win or lose, we are the world champions’

“That argument was sorted for us last year when we won the World Cup. So whatever happens on Saturday doesn’t matter. Like I have said, Ireland are one of the best teams in the world and whether we win or lose against them, at the end of the day we are still the world champions,” said Stick.

“That won’t change. Yes, we want to win the game, but even if we don’t, we will still be the world champions for the next four years. What I keep saying to people is we can’t help what other people say about us.

“But there is one thing I know for sure, and that is that plus-minus 60 million South Africans know who the best team in the world is. So whatever they are saying on the other side is okay. We have respect for whatever opinions they have.”

World Cup is what matters

Stick went on to explain that the Boks’ record between World Cups, which between the 2019 and 2023 editions was inconsistent at best, didn’t matter to them as their main goal was winning the World Cup at all costs.

“Between the World Cups, we probably have different goals to what they (Ireland) have got. We normally try to build squad depth and also give players opportunities, that is who we are,” explained Stick.

“For them maybe they have a different strategy. If they want to win 18 games in a row and that works for them, then happy days. But at the end of the day, the one thing I know for sure is that for the next four years the best team in the world will be South Africa.”

Saturday’s match at Kings Park kicks off at 5pm.