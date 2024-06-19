Robbers criticised UDM deputy president for having R9000 in his account

The robbers made UDM's Kwankwa call around for ransom money

Robbers criticised United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa for having R9000 in his bank account.

The UDM said it would increase security around UDM president Bantu Holomisa and its deputy president.

This comes after Kwankwa, who was recently sworn in as an MP, was kidnapped on Tuesday while at the barbershop in Cape Town.

Robbers clean out MP’s accounts

Party spokesperson Yongama Zigebe told The Citizen that several gunmen came inside the barbershop robbing everyone who was there.

They then took Kwankwa, tied his hands and feet and left with him. The Citizen understands that Kwankwa was preparing for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration and was about to travel to Gauteng.

“They took phones and tied the deputy president’s hands and legs with a rope, then pushed him into the boot of a car. He was taken to a remote area with sewage and unused train tracks,” Zigebe said.

The party said Kwankwa was kept at a site for several hours while ransom was being demanded. The robbers emptied his bank accounts using a banking app on his phone. The robbers allegedly multiple transfers and other transactions.

“They extorted almost R9000 from all his accounts,” said Zigebe.

President Holomisa came to the rescue

Despite taking money from Kwankwa’s account the robbers were not satisfied, they criticized him for not having a lot of money in his accounts.

“They demanded more, questioning why a high-profile person like him did not have more money,” said Zigebe.

Zigebe said Kwankwa was then given the phone to call around to seek money for him to be released.

The motive behind the attack and kidnapping of the deputy president is still unknown. The party said it hoped it would be revealed soon through the investigation. Zigebe said the party does not take the matter lightly.

“Despite his pleas and attempts to contact several people for help, only President Holomisa responded and the UDM facilitated the R10000 that was demanded as a ransom,” he said.

According to Zigebe once the robbers were satisfied, they then debated whether to kill Kwankwa or set him free.

“Impatient and debating whether to kill him, they ultimately left him alive, taking his car and abandoning him in the field,” Zigebe said.

After being freed, Kwankwa ran to the nearest police station to report the matter. His party described him as being shaken and traumatized by the ordeal.