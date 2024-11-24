Bobby van Jaarsveld and his wife announce divorce

Singer and songwriter Bobby van Jaarsveld and his wife Annatjie have announced they are parting ways after 13 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, shared the news in a joint statement posted by Bobby on his Instagram on Sunday morning.

In the statement, written in Afrikaans, Bobby explained that after much reflection, they had both agreed to end their marriage.

“Today, I have some sad news to share. Sometimes unconditional love looks different to what we expect.

“After careful consideration, Anna and I made the hardest decision of our lives – to end our marriage. This decision was not taken lightly, but we believe it is the best step for both of us.”

Bobby and Annatjie on co-parenting

Bobby and Annatjie said they are committed to raising their children together.

“We have shared many wonderful moments together and will always love and care for each other. God has blessed us with three beautiful children, and they will always be our first priority.”

They said they are dedicated to raising their children with love and care, despite their separation.

“Even though our relationship as a couple is ending, we are committed to raising our children together as friends, with the same love they have always experienced.”

Wrapping up the statement, the couple expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received.

They added: “We request that we as a family please be respected during this difficult time so that we can each walk separately on a path of healing.”

