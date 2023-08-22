Aubrey Poo the mining boss: What you need to star’s ‘Generations: The Legacy’ role

From 2005 to 2006, Poo left his mark on television, starring in TV shows such as 'Gaz'lam', 'Muvhango', and 'Zone 14'.

South African actor Aubrey Poo has joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy, the highly popular soapie on SABC 1.

South African audiences can anticipate seeing Aubrey on their screens starting from mid-September.

Aubrey is a familiar face to television audiences and has graced screens in various soap operas, including Muvhango, where he portrayed Pelo Mohale, and SABC 2’s drama series Streets of Mangaung as Lieutenant Colonel Sello Kumeke.

Connie Ferguson on a scene on Generations: The Legacy. Picture: Supplied

Aubrey Poo’s role in Generations: The Legacy

Aubrey will bring all the drama in his role as Khumo Moroka.

He said Khumo is an important part of the Moroka family, overseeing their mining work.

Aubrey’s talent for playing the tricky bad guy, mixing a friendly smile with clever tricks, will really show as Khumo goes after his big dreams.

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo on a scene on Generations: The Legacy. Picture: Supplied.

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Sephemo return to the soapie

Generations: The Legacy also disclosed that Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will be returning to the show around mid-September.

Back in the early years of the show, Connie Ferguson played the main role of Karabo Moroka, who was the wife of Tau Mogale and Archie Moroka’s sister.

What viewers can expect in September

As September approaches on Generations: The Legacy, a change in direction promises drama and suspense for viewers of the soapie.

Viewers can anticipate an exciting spring and vibrant summer ahead as the drama, plotting, and betrayal heat up when these three influential figures grace our screens starting in mid-September.

Viewers can also expect significant upheaval as clashes within families, romantic entanglements, and strategic moves in the business world erupt.

