Zuma’s former fiancée LaConco makes acting debut in Mzansi Magic’s ‘Genesis’

LaConco made her acting debut on Tuesday night.

Reality star and media personality Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, has landed her first acting role.

The Real Housewives of Durban star appeared in Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela Genesis on Tuesday, playing the role of “The Podcaster”.

“Hawu, thank you for featuring me,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the news.

Produced by Singavision Productions, Genesis premiered on 21 April. The drama follows former gospel queen Felicia Thabethe, whose once-unshakable legacy is shaken by shocking secrets, forcing her to fight for her family’s name and save Genesis Records.

The telenovela boasts a star-studded cast, including four-time Safta nominee Baby Cele, Buyile Mdladla, Nay Maps, Gaosi Raditholo, KB Motsilanyane and Kealeboga Masango.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Don’t be afraid to walk away’ – Real Housewives star Beverley Steyn gets candid

From reality TV to presenting

LaConco rose to fame when she was engaged to former president Jacob Zuma. She then appeared on The Real Housewives of Durban before branching out into television presenting, hosting Our Perfect Wedding and Ingane Yam.

Earlier this year, she launched her own podcast, Timeline with LaConco, which now has more than 30 000 subscribers. On the platform, she opened up about her relationship with Zuma, motherhood and other personal topics.

READ MORE: Laconco, Lootlove and Relebogile Mabotja among big winners at Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards

LaConco was also named Podcast Presenter of the Year at the Basadi in Music Awards earlier this month.

“Great things truly come when you least expect them! Thank you Basadi in Music Awards for this beautiful recognition.

“To every soul that has poured into this vision, ngiyabonga from the depths of my heart,” she wrote, celebrating her win.

NOW READ: How ‘Muvhango’ celebrated Tshivenḓa in a time of little representation