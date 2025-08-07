McKenzie said he wants to hold TikTok and YouTube accountable for the Open Chats Podcast

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has followed through on his promise to take legal action against the controversial Open Chats Podcast.

After the hosts made derogatory remarks about the coloured community, McKenzie’s political party, the Patriotic Alliance, opened a case of crimen injuria. They vowed to push for accountability across all platforms hosting the podcast.

Despite the podcast issuing an apology and a follow-up video claiming, “You guys are too sensitive”, the backlash has been swift and widespread. Many took to social media to express outrage. This prompted the Patriotic Alliance (PA), to investigate who broadcasts the podcast.

Open Chats Podcast: No tolerance for racism

Hosts of the Open Chat Podcast. Picture: Supplied

In a video shared online, McKenzie revealed that he contacted the SABC. He mistakenly believed the public broadcaster was linked to the podcast.

“I made contact with the SABC CEO and was told they are not associated with the podcast, and they don’t work with the podcast,” said McKenzie.

“I then apologised to the SABC for assuming that they were part of it.”

He went on to confirm that he also spoke to MultiChoice, which had previously aired previous podcasts.

“This was aired on the 25th of July. MultiChoice is not renewing their association with this podcast, and they are disgusted with what they have seen,” McKenzie stated.

McKenzie taking fight to TikTok and YouTube

He further declared that the show, now only available on YouTube and TikTok, would not be allowed to continue promoting what he described as “blatant racism”.

“There is no room for racists, no matter the colour. A racist remains a racist,” he said. “For too long, there have been people who have been comfortable showing racism toward this community. This is where we draw the line.”

McKenzie issued a stern warning: “They stepped on the wrong toes. If we let them get away with it, they’ll think it’s okay. Racism is wrong.”

The sports, arts and culture minister also made it clear that his fight is not over.

“TikTok, YouTube, you are next,” he said, making his intentions known to hold all digital platforms accountable. He wants to prevent such content from flourishing.

MultiChoice responds

MultiChoice has since issued a statement clarifying its position.

“MultiChoice is aware of recent comments made on the Open Chats Podcast. Open Chats’ contract with DStv ended on 25 July 2025, as the show was removed to make way for our August content slate,” a MultiChoice spokesperson told The Citizen.

“The episode in question was not aired on our platform. MultiChoice adheres to stringent quality control processes and does not promote any discriminatory content.”

Public outcry grows

The fallout has continued online, with TikTok and other platforms flooded with reaction videos from users of all backgrounds. Many have condemned the podcast’s hosts and called for the show to be cancelled.

Some users argued that racism should never be disguised as “humour” or “banter”.

As the conversation around race, media responsibility, and representation continues, one thing is clear. McKenzie has no plans of backing down.