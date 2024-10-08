Gayton McKenzie pledges 200 tickets in support of Makhadzi’s show

Makhadzi’s show is scheduled for 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has pledged to purchase 200 tickets for Makhadzi’s highly anticipated concert.

This comes after the multi-award-winning singer jokingly complained about her one-woman show ticket sales.

She tweeted that tickets for Chris Brown’s concert sold out in just two hours, while she had been trying to sell out her tickets for two months.

READ MORE: Chris Brown shatters records as Johannesburg show sells out in under three hours, additional date added

“South Africa [is a] movie. So, I must take 10 years to sell out Peter Mokaba Stadium tickets. [You gave] Chris Brown 2 hours…. Buy the tickets before I cry,” she wrote.

Gayton McKenzie: ‘I will buy 200 tickets’

The minister stated that he is willing to buy 200 tickets for people who wish to join him at the concert.

“I will be there and will buy 200 tickets for those who want to accompany me to Peter Mokaba to see one of our biggest stars in the world,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Imitation or inspiration? Makhadzi defends ‘copying’ Rihanna’s album cover

About Makhadzi’s one-woman show

Makhadzi’s show is scheduled for 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The show, organised by the singer’s events company, Makhadzi Events, has only sold out the early bird tickets, which were priced as low as R70.

The line-up includes other female music stars like Nkosazana Daughter, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Kharishma, and others.

“Lwa Ndlunkulu, the Goddess, will be at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 21 December. Janesh Janesh together with Abi Wa Mampela Bare ke Territory ya Makompo, and it’s taking over,” Makhadzi wrote while announcing more acts on X.

I will be there and will buy 200 tickets for those that wants to accompany me to Peter Mokaba to see one of our most biggest stars in the world. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/aenlwyDjA7 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 8, 2024

NOW READ: ‘It is heartbreaking to see my son judged’: Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, speaks out