PICS: Inside rugby WAG Marise Pollard’s baby shower

Handré and Marise announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago.

Marise Pollard, wife of Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, has shared adorable snaps, offering a glimpse into her baby shower.”

The pair announced their pregnancy in November last year, shortly after the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory.

“The biggest blessing of them all is joining us in April ’24. Thank you, Jesus, for trusting us with this little life,” Marise wrote on Instagram, sharing four beautiful snaps of her and Handré.

Inside Marise’s baby shower

Marise wore a gorgeous white and blue dress with a pair of heels at her blue and white-themed baby shower.

“Great food, amazing people and glowing mother-to-be,” read one of the captions on Marise’s Instagram stories.

Marise Pollard at her baby shower. Picture: Instagram stories

While Marise has not yet shared her official baby shower pictures on her Instagram page, her friend and fellow rugby WAG, Holly Clare Nichol, shared a few snaps on her Instagram page.

Holly attended the baby shower in her beautiful long blue jumpsuit and cute white pair of sandals.

“Celebrating this mama-to-be @marisepollard, I could not be more proud of you, my angel friend. You’re going to be the most magical Mother,” Holly captioned one of the pics.

Handré and Marise have been together for over ten years. They tied the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, Cape Town.

Last month, the pair celebrated six years of their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Handré said being married to Marise has been bliss.

“Year six of being married to you has been crazyyy, but by far the best and most memorable of them all. I love you so much, Marise Pollard, and I can’t wait to grow our family with you,” he wrote.

