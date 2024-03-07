PICS: Dr Musa Mthombeni graduates from medical college

Congratulations are in order...

TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni has officially graduated from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, Dr Musa posted his graduation pictures with a caption: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Welcome to graduation.”

Fans and other celebrities, including his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate him.

“It’s giving doctor! It’s giving buying me a new car!” Liesl wrote.

Dr Musa’s TV producer friend, Bonga Percy, wrote: “My friend, congratulations! No, really: Congrats! For the next hour, I’m giving you permission to ask me to buy you anything! But you have one hour to make this request! (I’m low-key hoping you see this tonight).”

‘A certified specialist’ – Dr Musa

Last year, Dr Musa announced his official certification as a board-certified specialist radiologist.

Posting images from a celebratory evening with classmates, Dr Musa reflected on the challenging journey.

“Last night was a celebration of success with my little radiology family. College exams are probably what hell feels like.

“Personally, I hate education, and this series of exams reminded me just how much. Anyway, we succeeded by fire or by force, and here we are. The Wits 2023 First Semester Radiology Class,” he wrote on Instagram.”

He also penned a special shoutout to his wife, thanking her for the love and support.

“Special shout-out to my gorgeous wife [Liesl Laurie] (who also happens to be a radiologist too) who organised the dinner and gifts. What a sexy and gorgeous girl!”

