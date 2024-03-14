PICS: Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni throws a surprise graduation party for Dr Musa

Dr Musa Mthombeni graduated a few days ago.

Proud wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, recently surprised her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, with a lavish graduation party.

Dr Musa graduated from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram last Thursday, Dr Musa posted his graduation pictures and video to celebrate the milestone.

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Welcome to graduation,” he wrote, captioning one of his posts.

Inside Dr Musa’s surprise graduation party

Liesl posted a series of photos on Wednesday from her husband’s surprise graduation party.

Captioning the photos, she expressed her overwhelming pride and love for him, adding: “Surprise graduation party for my baby. He thought we were going to a brand event; little did he know that he was the brand we were looking to celebrate. I love you @drmusamthombeni – and I am so proud of you!”

Reacting to his wife’s post, Dr Musa wrote: “Literally, no one I’d rather be with. Yerrrrr!… What an insanely special person you are. Thank you sexy girl.”

Last year, Dr Musa announced his official certification as a board-certified specialist radiologist.

Posting images from a celebratory evening with classmates, Dr Musa reflected on the challenging journey.

“Last night was a celebration of success with my little radiology family. College exams are probably what hell feels like. Personally, I hate education, and this series of exams reminded me just how much. Anyway, we succeeded by fire or by force, and here we are. The Wits 2023 First Semester Radiology Class,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also penned a special shoutout to Liesl, thanking her for the love and support.

“Special shout-out to my gorgeous wife [Liesl Laurie, who also happens to be a radiologist too] who organised the dinner and gifts. What a sexy and gorgeous girl!”

