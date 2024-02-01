PICS: GoodLuck members, Juliet and Ben, announce pregnancy

The pair have kept their relationship underwraps for many years.

Congratulations are in order for singer Juliet Harding and her longtime partner, Ben Peters after the couple announced pregnancy.

“Dear GoodLuck family, we have some crazy happy news to share… we are officially adding a brand new bandmate in 2024… friends, we are having a BABY!” Juliet wrote on Instagram.

The Be Yourself hitmaker said they will be welcoming their bundle of joy in June this year.

She also shared that she and Ben have been together for a decade-and-a-half.

‘Ben and I have been together for 15 wonderful years’ – Juliet

The pair have kept their relationship under wraps for a long time and said they are ready to make it public.

“I know a lot of you will have questions… and since we are bringing a new little life into this world, I think we are finally ready to tell you about a beautiful, fiery love story. Ben and I have been together for 15 wonderful years…,” Juliet said.

She said they never wanted to hide their relationship, but they were just not particularly public about it.

She added: “I guess we were conscious of trying to keep our relationship a bit off the radar. We always wanted our music to be the focus, and we felt that we could build our lives in the background… and let me tell you, what a journey it has been!”

Wrapping up her lengthy Instagram post, Juliet said they are looking forward to welcoming their bundle of joy.

“We can’t wait to welcome our lucky little baby into this world in June 2024. Pretty crazy that we wrote this lyric without knowing what was destined in our stars: June… you can’t come too soon.”

Fans and celebrities like Minnie Dlamini, Elena Afrika, Katlego Maboe, and many others have since taken to the comments section to congratulate them.

