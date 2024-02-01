WATCH: Siya Kolisi hilariously tries to hype his kids after Bafana Bafana’s win

“Please, dad, it's too early for this." That's all the energy they're giving…”

South Africans’ spirits are high after Bafana Bafana’s win and quarterfinal qualification on Tuesday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Like other sports fanatics, Rugby star Siya Kolisi took to social media to celebrate the team’s victory over Morocco.

In a hilarious video that he shared on Instagram, Siya is in high spirits, telling his kids about Bafana Bafana’s victory, but they are not as hyped up.

“Yho, ama2000 don’t know what we know about @bafanabafanarsa, but they will find out,” he wrote, captioning the video.

Fans and other celebrities like Boity, Maps Maponyane, Zizo Tshwete, and others have since reacted to the video.

“The way these kids are so unfazed by our Captain is the funniest thing. Do they even know how lucky they are to have him every day huh? I mean the man is the greatest in our Country! Nee man julle man,” one comment read.

Another one said: “You can take the man out of South Africa, but you can’t take South Africa out of the man.”

Siya Kolisi Instagram screenshot

Bafana Bafana’s next match

Bafana Bafana will clash with Cape Verde in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Following their win on Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos said he is happy that they qualified for the quarterfinals.

He added: “We beat Morocco, and it is not only because we are in the quarterfinals (that I am happy), beating a team like Morocco is something special.

“This [Morocco] is a very good team, with very good players. But we did the right analysis, and I think the way we played, our tactics were right.”

