By Lineo Lesemane

1 Feb 2024

‘Our marriage upsets them’ – Mome on family plotting against her

Mome and Tol Ass Mo were separated for few months last year.

“Don’t let the family you come from destroy the family that comes from you,” said Mome Mahlangu, venting on Instagram about her family.

The TV star said her family tried to ruin her marriage.

Mome and her comedian husband, Tol Ass Mo, rekindled their relationship a few weeks ago after they announced they were headed for divorce.

In July last year, Mo announced on DJ Fresh’s YouTube show called ‘WAW! with DJ FRESH (What a Week!)’ that he and Mome were parting ways after 14 years together.

“Currently, Mome and I are separated, and we are in the process of filing for divorce. We grew apart, and the most important thing about this separation is the respect between the two of us…

“We have reached a point where things are just not working between the two of us… It’s me that is walking away. I am traumatised by black women… I am traumatised to the point that I don’t want to be with a black woman, and Mome is not part of my trauma,” he said.

Mome on family plotting against her marriage

The reality TV star said her family has been conspiring against her for months, and they are not happy that her relationship survived.

“I just never knew how much our marriage upsets them. Things were being plotted against me for months. Wow, they are so angry as their plan was to publicly humiliate us when my husband was sick, but what now?”

Wrapping up her lengthy post, she warned her followers to be careful of family members.

She added: “Just remember #Family will ruin your family. The devil never attacks an empty home, but God protects his own chosen vessels. Just exercise your faith.”

