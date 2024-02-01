PICS: ‘My queen is happy’ – Amanda du-Pont takes her mum to the Maldives for a vacation

Another TV star that's having a blast overseas is Jeannie D.

Actress Amanda du-Pont and her mom are having the time of their life on vacation in the Maldives.

The Skeem Saam star shared earlier this week that she was taking her mum out for some overseas sea breeze.

She has since posted videos and cute snaps on her social media platforms, offering fans an exclusive look inside their vacation.

“Guys, my queen is happy… Literally the world for you, mama,” Amanda wrote, captioning pictures of her mum on her Insta stories.

Amanda Du-Pont Insta stories screenshot

Amanda also showed off her cute vacay outfits, which included the stunning casual beach dress and a cute bikini set.

Inside Jeannie D’s vacation

Another favourite TV star, Jeannie D, is also out and about vacationing in Costa Rica.

Taking to Instagram to share a few snaps, Jeannie said Costa Rica was the best holiday destination for her.

She wrote: “Nosara is Costa Rica’s top destination for yoga and surfing! Homes, hotels, and restaurants are top-notch and cater to a health-conscious clientele of yogis, avid surfers, and adventurous families! Loving it!”

A week ago, Jeannie was in Mozambique for another breath-taking getaway. She said she had a blast.

“Paradise! The perfect mix of relaxation and adventure! And then of course, there’s the animal life: giant snails, a green mamba, 4 stingrays, 6 turtles, hundreds of dolphins, thousands of fish… and that was just our first outing! What a place,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning her cute snap.

Jeanie’s vacations comes a few days after she announced that she was officially off the market.

Last week, she posted pictures of her bridal shower with a caption that read: “No, it’s not the new Miss Universe queens. It’s just my besties… What a bunch of round-the-world hotties! Thank you for the most magical day!”

