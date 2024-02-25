PICS: Inside the gorgeous Minki van der Westhuizen’s 40th birthday party

The model and television presenter celebrated the big milestone with a Coachella-themed party on Saturday evening.

Minki van der Westhuizen has become a household name in South Africa over the last 20 years. The blonde beauty started her modelling career at only 16 years old. In her final year of high school in 2002, Minki was selected for an international campaign by fashion label Guess. After that, the world was her oyster and she featured in several campaigns for FHM, GQ and Sports Illustrated.

South Africans first got to know Minki on screen as the presenter on SABC‘s Pasella. In 2016, she took over from Nadia Beukes as the presenter of popular Afrikaans dating show Boer Soek ‘n Vrou for two seasons. Currently she hosts her own talk show MINKI on VIA (DStv channel 147).

Speaking to Huisgenoot about the milestones she has reached in her career over the past 19 years, and her life now, Minki said: “I am proud of the mother I am to my children, the wife I am to my husband, and the business woman I have become. I work really hard and I think I manage to keep all the balls in the air most of the time.”

Minki’s 40th Coachella birthday party

Minki celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday 24 February at Weltevreden Estate in the heart of the Stellenbosch winelands.

The theme for the evening was Coachella, and guests did not disappoint. Minki’s outfit was designed by Cape Town fashion designer Stephen Van Eden, who has dressed her for many big occasions including her latest Huisgenoot cover shoot and her appearances on the ‘Afrikaans is Groot’ stage last year.

Taking to Instagram to share the beautiful gold velvet evening dress he created for her cover shoot with the publication, the designer thanked Minki for her support over the years.

“Forty & fabulous in a velvet frock – @huisgenoot FRONT PAGE article – @minkivanderwesthuizen may you receive double the amount of favour for the next 40 years. Thank you for your loyal support and for always trusting me and my team! It is always a great privilege to conjure up a creation for you.”

See some pics from the party below:

Pictures: Screenshots Instagram stories

