By Lineo Lesemane

4 Dec 2023

05:05 pm

PICS: Lobola negotiations went well for Khutso Theledi

Congratulations are in order…

Khutso Theledi

Khutso Theledi celebrates her Lobola. Picture: Instagram/@khutsotheledi

Award-winning radio presenter Khutso Theledi is officially off the market.

The broadcaster recently took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek inside her Lobola celebration.

“Love across cultures, a promise made, a promise kept,” she wrote, captioning some of her beautiful pictures.

Khutso also penned a heartfelt post, thanking her fans for the congratulatory messages.

“We are so thankful for your blessings as we embark on this new chapter together. Your love has added an extra layer of joy to our special moments, and we cherish each and every heartfelt message.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, beautiful messages, and heartfelt congratulations. Wamina and I are deeply touched by your kind words and warm wishes. Our hearts are truly filled with gratitude… From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being a part of our journey and for celebrating this precious time with us. Your love means everything to us,” she wrote.

Khutso’s Italian man popped the question in April this year during their romantic gateway at the Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort in Mozambique.

“I am his, and he is mine. Does the ring make me look engaged? Cause I’m honestly still taking it all in. #ForeverItalianMakoti,” she wrote, sharing the news on Instagram.

Lobola galore in celebville

Another Mzansi celebrity who recently celebrated her Lobola is the legendary gospel singer Winnie Mashaba.

Taking to Instagram, the Rea Go Boka hitmaker wrote: “Setlogolwana sa Banareng le Ditlou Ngwetši ya Bakwena. 2 December 2023. Dressed by @bmashilodesigns. Kea leboga Morena Modimo.”

Fans and other celebrities, including Dumi Mkokstad and Ntokozo Mbambo, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

