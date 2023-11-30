20 notable deaths that rocked SA to its core in 2023

May their souls continue to rest in peace...

Mzansi lost several public figures this year, including rappers AKA and Angie Oeh. Also, not forgetting other talents such as Bradley Olivier, Zanele Situ, Busi Lurayi and many more.

Here are 20 notable deaths of 2023 in South Africa

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes

The 35-year-old multi-award-winning rapper was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in February this year.

Mark Rantseli

The MarcAlex music group member passed away earlier this month, 9 November, at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.

Lebohang Mpyana

The actress (34) also died after a short illness on 2 November. She was popularly known for her role as Khelina on DiepCity.

Rest In Peace Lettie lebohang Mpyana known as Khelena from Diep City. pic.twitter.com/hJ945VbGFw — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) November 2, 2023

Busi Lurayi

The legendary actress died at the age of 35 in July this year at her home. She was best known for her leading role on Netflix series How to Ruin Christmas.

RIP: Busi Lurayi



The prolific Stage & Screen ctress has passed on. #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/Jtje4Efqfj — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 11, 2022

Tebello Tibz Motsoane

The late celebrity was shot and killed alongside his friend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, in February. He was 41 years old.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Former minister of energy and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Joemat-Pettersson, who also served as chairperson of a police study group, was 59 years old when she passed away at her home in June.

RIP cde Tina Joemat-Pettersson 💔 pic.twitter.com/iwcB0GOToE — Bram Hanekom (@bram_hanekom) June 5, 2023

Raymond Ackerman

The retail icon who founded JSE-listed Pick n Pay passed away at the age of 92 in September.

Huge loss of a stunning South African business icon RIP RAYMOND ACKERMAN pic.twitter.com/Ibg0Oak2sX — Neil De Beer (@DeNedebe1) September 7, 2023

Sthembele Gaju

The TV presenter, who was popularly known as Gogo Mathambo, passed away a few days ago. He presented Moja Love’s popular show called Fake Gobela.

Derek Watts

The 74-year-old renowned journalist and TV icon died in August after a battle with skin cancer that later metastasised to his lungs.

RIP to the man that reminded me that my weekend was over every Sunday night.

Mr. Derek Watts 😔🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/bp6Goyaw5j — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℝ𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕋𝕠 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕊𝕖𝕒 🇵🇸 (@Keshalia_21) August 22, 2023

Tersius Eathon Kocks

Idols SA Season 12 contestant, whose stage name was Terra Cox, died in August this year after a long battle with mental health.

RIP Terra Cox 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vDLQPOjosm — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 28, 2023

Zanele Situ

The four-time Paralympic star died earlier this month, 2 November, in her hometown of Kokstad after a short illness. She was 52 years old. Zanele was the first black South African woman to win a Paralympic gold medal.

#RIP Zanele Situ 🇿🇦♿️(52)



Double #Paralympic champion & first female South African black athlete to win a paralympic medal. Winning in the #Javelin in 2000 & 2004. Won 🥈 in the #Discus in 2000 & 🥉 in Javelin in 2016. Won 7 #WorldChampionship medals including 2 🥇 pic.twitter.com/meSgmDxW2K — Sporting Obituaries (@SportIconObit) November 2, 2023

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September this year, just two weeks after he turned 95 years old.

RIP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, He died at the age of 95 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5HI5NQ5iPy — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) September 9, 2023

Ronald Malindi

The South African bantamweight boxing champion passed away weeks after being shot twice in the head in an apparent taxi-related matter in Westbury. He spent several weeks in the Helen Joseph Hospital before his passing away.

RIP CHAMP'



Ronald Malindi dies at 29: Undefeated South African boxing champion passes away weeks after being shot in head. pic.twitter.com/D1oiNaU2oV — Lawyer Gyan (@LawyerGyan) October 10, 2023

Bradley Olivier

The Binnelanders star died in July after being admitted to hospital. In a statement, the production said he passed on peacefully at Life Flora Hospital.

Angie Oeh

The Afrikaans rapper passed away at the age of 24 in August this year after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Costa Titch

Nkalakatha hitmaker died on stage while performing at the Ultra South Africa concert in the Johannesburg suburb of Nasrec in March.

Eusebius McKaiser

The renowned broadcaster and author died in May after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. He was 44 years old.

As The Saying Goes, The Good Die Young.



RIP Eusebius Mckaiser💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/m7Oj3srBYW — Matuma Letsoalo (@MatumaLets) May 30, 2023

Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka was an author and activist. She passed away in September at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer.

RIP Zoleka Mandela, you fought the good fight 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tsNNQZ8S6J — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) September 26, 2023

James Alexander, aka James Gracie

The actor and producer, who was also known as James Gracie, lost his battle with head and neck cancer in April this year at 45 years of age.

Gloria Bosman

The globally celebrated jazz artist died in March, aged 50.

RIP: Gloria Bosman



Multi-award winning musician Gloria Bosman has passed away. #RIPGloriaBosman pic.twitter.com/L5GtnBgjIi — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 14, 2023

