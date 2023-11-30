20 notable deaths that rocked SA to its core in 2023
May their souls continue to rest in peace...
Shocking notable deaths in 2023. Bradley Olivier, Busi Lurayi, Angie Oeh, and Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Pictures: Fcaebook/Bradly Olivier, X, Instagram/@akaworldwide
Mzansi lost several public figures this year, including rappers AKA and Angie Oeh. Also, not forgetting other talents such as Bradley Olivier, Zanele Situ, Busi Lurayi and many more.
Here are 20 notable deaths of 2023 in South Africa
Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes
The 35-year-old multi-award-winning rapper was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in February this year.
Mark Rantseli
The MarcAlex music group member passed away earlier this month, 9 November, at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.
Lebohang Mpyana
The actress (34) also died after a short illness on 2 November. She was popularly known for her role as Khelina on DiepCity.
ALSO READ: Mrs South Africa producer Wayne Stafford has died
Busi Lurayi
The legendary actress died at the age of 35 in July this year at her home. She was best known for her leading role on Netflix series How to Ruin Christmas.
Tebello Tibz Motsoane
The late celebrity was shot and killed alongside his friend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, in February. He was 41 years old.
Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Former minister of energy and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Joemat-Pettersson, who also served as chairperson of a police study group, was 59 years old when she passed away at her home in June.
Raymond Ackerman
The retail icon who founded JSE-listed Pick n Pay passed away at the age of 92 in September.
Sthembele Gaju
The TV presenter, who was popularly known as Gogo Mathambo, passed away a few days ago. He presented Moja Love’s popular show called Fake Gobela.
Derek Watts
The 74-year-old renowned journalist and TV icon died in August after a battle with skin cancer that later metastasised to his lungs.
Tersius Eathon Kocks
Idols SA Season 12 contestant, whose stage name was Terra Cox, died in August this year after a long battle with mental health.
Zanele Situ
The four-time Paralympic star died earlier this month, 2 November, in her hometown of Kokstad after a short illness. She was 52 years old. Zanele was the first black South African woman to win a Paralympic gold medal.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September this year, just two weeks after he turned 95 years old.
Ronald Malindi
The South African bantamweight boxing champion passed away weeks after being shot twice in the head in an apparent taxi-related matter in Westbury. He spent several weeks in the Helen Joseph Hospital before his passing away.
Bradley Olivier
The Binnelanders star died in July after being admitted to hospital. In a statement, the production said he passed on peacefully at Life Flora Hospital.
Angie Oeh
The Afrikaans rapper passed away at the age of 24 in August this year after battling stage 4 lung cancer.
Costa Titch
Nkalakatha hitmaker died on stage while performing at the Ultra South Africa concert in the Johannesburg suburb of Nasrec in March.
Eusebius McKaiser
The renowned broadcaster and author died in May after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. He was 44 years old.
Zoleka Mandela
Zoleka was an author and activist. She passed away in September at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer.
James Alexander, aka James Gracie
The actor and producer, who was also known as James Gracie, lost his battle with head and neck cancer in April this year at 45 years of age.
Gloria Bosman
The globally celebrated jazz artist died in March, aged 50.
NOW READ: ‘Sports Wives’ – exciting new reality TV show to air next week