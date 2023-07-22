WATCH: ‘I’m traumatised by black women’ – Tall A$$ Mo and Mome Mahlangu break up

By Lineo Lesemane

Retired comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane announced that he and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, are separated and in the process of divorce.

The pair have been together for almost 14 years and have three children. Mo opened up about their separation on DJ Fresh’s YouTube show called ‘WAW! with DJ FRESH (What a Week!)’.

“Currently Mome and I are separated and we are in the process of filling divorce. We grew apart and the most important thing about this separation is the respect between the two of us…

“We have reached a point where things are just not working between the two of us… It’s me that is walking away, I am traumatised by black women… I am tramatised to the point that I don’t want to be with a black woman and Mome is not part of my trauma,” Mo says.

Mome has since topped the trending topics on Twitter as the video of Mo’s interview made rounds.

Reacting to their break up, netizens tweeted about how Mome publicly supported her man amid rape allegations after model, Lerato Moloi, accused Mo of rape.

Tol Ass Mo thanks Momo for saving his life❤❤



The comedian says he & the mother of his kids, Mome are separated & in the process of divorcing💔



They've been together for over a decade, their union is blessed with 3 children😊



Longwe Jamie Foxx A-Reece Faith Nketsi Tbose Jay Z pic.twitter.com/NVaej4sif9— YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) July 22, 2023

Yes!! Mome stood by her man.. and she was doing what wife was supposed to do in difficult times



And if a brother feels like he wanna leave to focus on his mental he has right to do so



His feelings must be respect and he must not be held hostage!!— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 22, 2023

Mome penned a lengthy post on Instagram in November last year saying that she believed the story was fabricated to destroy her marriage.

“I knew it was a fabricated lie to destroy our union. Two days of the fair trial took place after 2 years of full investigation with her witnesses who didn’t believe her at that time. Feminists were tweeting the NPA on the case for the victim to say in court it was Mo’s DARK AURA that abused her at night when he was not there.

“Bo I believe you Lerato please tell me after you have gathered to destroy someone’s life when they make it through, Do you guys gather again to celebrate them for making it through successfully, or it ends on that, Destroy them and Go?”

ALSO READ: ‘If he’s guilty, I’ll leave’ – Mome Mahlangu

Mome and Tall A$$ Mo on black love

Earlier this year, Mome and Mo spoke to The Citizen about black love and uncomfortable conversations.

Mome said people don’t understand the concept of black love. She added: “So many people think black love is hereditary, it’s in your DNA, but I didn’t inherit it. I had to learn how to love, especially coming from a family raised by women. [However] they don’t make you feel like you are worth anything. Kuba kunzima (it was bad) growing up in an abusive home where uthando (love) is hardly shown. It’s all about hard love.”

Mo said he was working on a podcast with the comedian Eugene Khoza where men will be given a platform to freely speak about uncomfortable conversations without being attacked by certain groups.

“We should go back to listening, listen to each other, man to man. Discuss gender-based violence, why men are violent, and how some of these men are raised by women.

“I am using myself as a platform for communication for people to find freedom and a way for people to prove their innocence.”

WATCH: Carol Bouwer is a proud mom as son graduates from University of London