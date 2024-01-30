Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

9 minute read

30 Jan 2024

01:03 pm

WATCH: Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard gallivanting on a camel in Dubai

The rugby player and his wife, Marise, are enjoying their last holiday together as a family of two, before their little boy arrives.

Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard gallivanting on a camel in Dubai

Picture: Instagram @marisepollard

The Springboks sure timed their family-planning very well, ensuring they can spend quality time with their wives before their babies are born. While Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, are already on nappy duty, his fellow teammate, Handré Pollard is still enjoying sipping on a beer pool side and travelling with his wife before their little ‘bokkie’ arrives.

Eben and Anlia’s little one was born on 16 January 2024 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. While there are speculations that the Etzebeths had a baby girl, the parents haven’t revealed the name or gender of their baby to their social media followers yet.

ALSO READ: PIC: Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is a dad!

Last week, Mzansi’s jaws were left wide open when Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk’s wife, Miné, took to her Instagram account to share photos of her baby shower. It was a very unexpected, but welcome surprise to their followers.

One Instagram user commented that the Springboks were pretty busy making babies, also congratulating the couple.

“I suspect this is probably another reason why the Boks won the World Cup match because they knew there were Bok babies coming,” another user commented.

Fellow Springbok WAG, Marise couldn’t contain her excitement: “Look how beautiful you look! Yeaaaaaay our baby’s bestieeeeee,” she commented.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mine De Klerk (van Niekerk) (@minevanniekerk)

 Handré and Marise Pollard’s Dubai vacay

Pollard who is playing for English Premiership club, Leicester Tigers, is on a two week break as The Six Nations Championship is set to kick off on Friday.

The rugby player, who is also a soon-to-be dad, and his wife Marise, made the best of his off time and headed to Dubai for their last holiday before they become parents.  

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, Pollard shared some snaps and video clips of their holiday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Handre Pollard (@handrepollard)

The couple is staying at Bab Al Shams, a luxury resort in the Dubai desert. Pollard is taking full advantage of the activities on offer at the resort, even getting on the back of a camel.

In the short video clip, Handré is seen riding on the back of a camel, wearing dark jeans, a white dress shirt and his vellies. He smiles from ear to ear as the two camels are led past his wife who captures the special moment.

Handré and Marise’s son is due in April 2024.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Please be kind’ – Nomsa Buthelezi breaks down on TikTok

Read more on these topics

Dubai handre pollard International Travel parenting

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Gauteng police sergeant arrested after husband’s death
Mgosi How Lorch had to plead with Khoza to let him leave Pirates for Sundowns
Politics WATCH: ANC ‘ready to defend itself’ if Zuma goes to court
Celebs And Viral Babes Wodumo dragged over indecent outfit
News July unrest: SAHRC finds no link between Zuma’s imprisonment and 2021 riots

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe