By Lineo Lesemane

7 Feb 2024

11:57 am

WATCH: DJ Maphorisa hits back at MacG after the podcaster calls him a vampire

The Amapiano pioneer has not taken kindly to MacG’s criticism.

DJ Maphorisa and MacG

DJ Maphorisa and MacG. Pictures: Instagam/@djmaphorisa and Youtube

DJ Maphorisa has responded to MacG after the podcaster slammed him on his Podcast and Chill show.

On his recent episode, MacG reacted to DJ Maphorisa’s live Instagram video where he stated that when people record music on his computer, in his studio, he automatically owns the music.

Reacting to DJ Maphorisa‘s statement, MacG said the Amapiano star was greedy and shouldn’t praise himself for ‘helping’ people.

He added: “That guy is a vampire, my man. He feeds off the youth; he is greedy. The right thing to do would be to share the split sheets accordingly. He doesn’t do that, he does the whole thing of ‘I am Phori, I am putting you on, so I am taking 100’.

“If you’re really helping people, you are talking about people recording from your studio, and when they record from your studio you own the masters. One bag of yours can buy all these children’s studios. Buy them studios if you really want to help them,” MacG said.

DJ Maphorisa responds to MacG

Taking to X, DJ Maphorisa said MacG had a problem with him, adding that they used to be friends.

“MacG got a problem with me or the show is making money with my name that’s why he has to talk about me all the time. It’s kinda crazyy because we used to rock together with Bobsta Farout days ko Midrand.

“It’s confusing because he knows all about the music business. Sol was correcting him, but nah, he’s the boss I guess,” he said.

DJ Maphorisa highlighted that every business has its way of dealing with things.

He added: “Kalawa used the same method. Tyla Water is using the same method. Black is Brown is using the method, etc…

“I will never say why is Sol getting less money on [the] show but he’s the smartest on the team. It’s none of my business, let me tool.”

