WATCH: Prime energy drink owners pelted with their own drink at event

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Security had to intervene as YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul were forced off stage at a promotional event in Copenhagen, Denmark, when a rowdy audience pelted the two with their own energy drink.

The pair has made a huge chunk of money from their energy drink and have now decided to grow its reach in other parts of Europe.

They were in Copenhagen as part of their tour and the already excited crowd seemed to be spurred by KSI who can be heard in the video shouting “drink Prime” when the onlookers pelted them with the colourful energy drink bottles.

All marketing

But in the video on Logan Paul‘s Instagram stories, the American tells the crowd to throw their empty bottles at them.

“Throw your empty, empty bottles at us,” insists Logan in the video. “We need to make it look like you guys hate us,” KSI says.

Brit KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, took to social media after the incident to laugh it off. A blue bottle of Prime was perfectly aimed at KSI’s head before they were escorted off stage by security.

That Prime bottle to my head was pinpoint 😂😂 https://t.co/1Defs7H39J— ksi (@KSI) June 27, 2023

The Daily Mail reports that the duo were in Munich on Saturday, before travelling to Barcelona a day later and finally arriving in Denmark on Tuesday.

Despite the pandemonium, KSI and Paul were scheduled to hold an event in Oslo yesterday as the final leg of their European tour.

Brand growth

The drink was launched last year, and has quickly become one of the world’s most popular drinks, with fans in some areas even queuing outside supermarkets overnight in a bid to get their hands on a bottle. The YouTubers perfectly leveraged their social media popularity to hype up the drink.

Last July, Prime became Arsenal’s official hydration drink. The deal with the London club was cemented by KSI, who is a lifelong Gunners fan.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine. From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000’s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so glad it’s with the team I support,” said KSI.

