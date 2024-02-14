‘We have undeniable synergy’, Lasizwe says of him and Thando Thabethe on LOL

'Last One Laughing South Africa' premiered on Prime Video earlier this week.

Mzansi celebs, and guests, dazzled in beautiful colours earlier this week at the Last One Laughing South Africa‘s premier event.

Prime Video’s first South Africa Original unscripted comedy series premiered on Monday, 12 February.

Hosted by the world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah, the series pits 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh – and lose.

Andrew Wessels, the seasoned director with over three decades of industry experience, expressed his gratitude for being part of this monumental production.

Speaking to The Citizen, Wessels said he was honoured to have worked with such a large team after years of tackling smaller productions.

He added: “It’s funny for me because I really love working with teams. And when you have a smaller production, you have less of a team. And it was actually wonderful working with a big team like this one.

“I come from a background of doing very small productions that became very successful. I did shows like The Fat Joe Show, Late Night with Loyiso Gola, and many others and tend not to do the bigger productions because it’s a hell of a thing to take on. It’s such an investment of time because I do a lot of different things. I lecture, I do animations, I edit, etc.”

Andrew Wessels with Tumi Morake. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: South African celebs excited to be part of Trevor Noah new TV show

‘Last One Laughing South Africa’ launch

Trevor Noah and Nomzamo Mbatha were not present at the premiere. Addressing their no-show, the event MC, Sipho Alphi said they had other commitments in the USA, where they are currently based.

Nevertheless, we managed to catch up with some of the cast members, including Lasizwe, who told us about his experience on the show.

“Oh my God, the most exciting thing for me was finally interacting with Thando Thabete. I know it’s very weird, but she and I have undeniable synergy, like that’s when I realised that she and I were meant to be besties. You watch the show, you’re gonna see, like it was iconic, it’s amazing.

“But the fact that we can’t laugh, we’re all in one room and there are cameras everywhere. The most difficult part is trying to keep a straight face. Especially, when you have such legendary people such as Celeste Ntuli and Tumi Morake who are killing it in comedy. Everybody is just so good at being a comedian that now you’re so challenged to keep a straight face.”

Lasizwe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Here are other celebrities who attended the premiere event.

‘Blood and Water’ actor, Dillon Windvogel. Picture Nigel Sibanda

Singer and actress, Simz Ngema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘Miss Education’ star Prev Reddy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘Generations the Legacy’ actress, Sthandile Nkosi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

NOW READ: ‘Your man must propose again’: Thabsie’s smoking hot Valentine’s Day pics sets Insta on fire