King Charles III undergoes cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, prompting him to postpone public duties.

Britain’s King Charles III arrives for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday night.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that during the 75-year-old monarch’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace said.

Diagnosis revealed to dispel rumours

It added that the king decided to make his illness public in an effort to dispel rumours and raise awareness for cancer patients everywhere.

The king “remains wholly positive” and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace said.

It added the King was appreciative of his medical team’s prompt intervention, which was made possible by his recent hospital procedure.

Last week, the monarch was discharged after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Kate Middleton discharged from hospital last week

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, also returned home last week after surgery.

The 42-year-old Middleton spent two weeks in the hospital after abdominal surgery.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the royal couple said on their social media pages.

The Princess of Wales is only expected to return to her public duties after Easter.

Middleton was admitted to the same clinic where her father-in-law was also getting treatment.

King Charles was reportedly “very worried” about the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, a royal author has claimed.

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane