WATCH: Reality TV star, Samke’s mom says she wishes her nothing but pain
She says their problems started when Samke was thirteen.
Reality TV star, Samke Nomagagu. Picture: Supplied
Hlengiwe Ngwanyane, the mother of the reality TV star Samke Nomagugu recently had a sit down with Hazel on YouTube, where she allegedly opened up about her estranged relationship with her daughter.
Hazel said Hlengiwe asked to be featured on the show to clear “the lies that Samke allegedly made about her on TV and social media”.
Samke’s mother once made an appearance on This Body Works for Me where the pair seemed to be trying to fix their broken relationship.
On the show, Samke claimed that her stepfather used to sexually abuse her, and her mother accused her of having an affair with him.
Giving her side of the story, Hlengiwe said she is adamant that her daughter was sleeping with her man, citing a few instances, including when Samke and her stepfather allegedly stayed together for two weeks behind her back.
ALSO READ: ‘This Body Works For Me’: Samke’s drastic weight loss sparks concerns on social media
Wishing Samke ‘nothing but pain’
Hlengiwe allegedly said she had disowned her daughter and wished her nothing but pain for the rest of her life.
“I wish her nothing but pain…. I wish she could be hit by a car,” she can be heard saying in the interview.
Social media reactions
The interview has sparked different reactions on social media.
One user wrote on X: “Idk [I don’t know], but a mother shouldn’t speak like this. Whatever Samke did, she doesn’t deserve such wishes worse from her mother.”
Another one said: “I wish I never become this type of mother in my life yho. Rather, I do not have a child. Samke, my prayers are with you, sis.”
NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Please be kind’ – Nomsa Buthelezi breaks down on TikTok