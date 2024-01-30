‘It spoke to me as a mother’: Mom of 8, Nozipho Ntshangase on joining ‘The Mommy Club’ cast

Season 2 of the reality show 'The Mommy Club' premieres in February, and will introduce two new cast members.

The first season of reality television show, The Mommy Club, was a huge success. Season 1’s 2023 launch set a then-record for most first-day social media views on Showmax and trended on Twitter every week, becoming one of the most watched titles on Showmax in 2023. It outperformed other popular editions of The Real Housewives franchise like Abuja, Durban, Lagos, and Nairobi.

So, it should come as no surprise that the popular reality series about glamorous moms who seemingly have it all, was renewed for a second season.

Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer says the second season is going to be very exciting, with two new moms joining the cast who are going to shake things up.

“The new season is going to delve more into the lives of the mommies as wives and mothers and also give us an inside look at how their helpers relate to them as opposed to how they are in their personal lives as wives and moms to their own children,” she explained.

Meet the new cast members of The Mommy Club Season 2

New faces Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande will be joining returning cast members Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile.

Nozipho Ntshangase

Nozipho is an energetic, forward and enthusiastic Zulu wife and mother of eight children. The social butterfly is a real globe trotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”.

Over the years, Nozipho has been approached to join several reality shows but she declined because they were not the right fit for her and her family.

“I watched the first season of The Mommy Club and I loved how classy and fabulous it was,” she says.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of, so when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother. This is one of the first few times that I am doing something solely for me and it feels good.”

Jabulile Sande

Jabulile Sande, 39, has a new love for luxury and all things first class. The mother, who is married to a Ugandan man, spends her life between the two countries. She owns an FET College and an artisan training centre.

“I joined The Mommy Club because I have been in my shell for so long and I wanted to challenge myself. I have been suffering from anxiety and depression so for me taking this step was one of the things I did to reclaim my life and just have fun,” she shared.

Season 2 of The Mommy Club premieres on Showmax on 19 February 2024, with new episodes every Tuesday.

